Western Illinois opts to terminate football season

The Western Illinois football team will opt out of the remainder of its 2021 spring football season for what the university described as “concern for the safety and well-being of its student-athletes.

"As we evaluated our current situation, in terms of the numbers of players available, and specifically at a few key positions, I believe it is in the best interest of our team to forego the remaining two games of the spring season," head coach Jared Elliott said.

The Leathernecks went 1-5 this spring, capping their season with a 27-24 victory over Youngstown State pm Saturday.

Senior Tony Tate was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive and special teams player of the week for his performance in that game and senior Michael Lawson was named the defensive player of the week.

The Leathernecks were scheduled to finish up with road games at Southern Illinois on Saturday and at South Dakota on April 17, but will not play those games now.

"I could not be prouder of how our guys have battled through unprecedented challenges due to COVID and lack of depth,’’ Elliott added.