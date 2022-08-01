Western rebuild starts with restoring roots

First-year coach Myers Hendrickson put his Western Illinois football team through its first practice of fall camp Monday afternoon, but before moving forward the Leathernecks will gain an understanding of the past.

“This is a program with a good tradition, good history, and that is something we’ve talked a lot about with our guys. We want to make those connections,’’ Hendrickson said.

A wide receiver for Western Illinois from 2009-11, Hendrickson returned to his alma mater after coaching Kansas Wesleyan to a 31-4 record and a pair of Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference over the past three seasons.

He takes over a program which has a combined 4-25 record over those same three seasons and last had a winning record when it went 8-4 and reached the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in 2017.

One of the first things Hendrickson did after taking over the Leathernecks program was create eight teams within his team, calling them Hanson Heroes in a reference to the namesake of Western Illinois’ home stadium, Rock Hanson, and creating a competitive atmosphere.

Each group is named after a legendary Western Illinois player and many of those players have visited campus or spoken with the team in recent months, creating a bond Hendrickson hopes will only strengthen the program over time.

The groups have competed in everything, from academic performance to community service work to gains in the weight room.

The competition now carries over to the field, where Hendrickson declined to mention the name of a single player during his slot on the first day of two days of video conferences with Missouri Valley Football Conference coaches.

“Our players are excited for the start of fall camp and to get back on the field for practice one,’’ Hendrickson said. “Every position we have is wide open right now. The opportunities are there and that is the approach we are taking.’’

Hendrickson believes the Leathernecks can compete in the Missouri Valley, which sent a record six teams to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in 2021.

“In this conference, the difference between 2-9 and 6-5 is an incredibly thin line,’’ Hendrickson said. “That is one thing I understand. There are good, competitive teams.’’

Working with a roster of 110 players, Hendrickson believes the Leathernecks can develop into one of those quality teams.

“We know the type of competition we’re going to face and we’re creating that type of competition in practice,’’ he said. “Every practice is going to be competitive and I think that wide-open competition is going to help the program as we prepare for game one.’’

Hendrickson said the challenge is continue the growth he saw from his team in the spring.

“The challenge is to improve with every rep, to improve every single day,’’ he said.