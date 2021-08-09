Western works to build line play

Five days into fall camp, there are a lot of pieces in moving front of Sampson, who completed 65 percent of his 275 passes and threw for 1,744 yards and eight touchdowns while being intercepted six times during the 1-5 season.

Will Waddell, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior offensive lineman, will likely be one of those pieces but just where he will lineup remains to be determined.

Elliott and his staff created competition for playing time by adding eight offensive linemen to the roster between the end of the spring season and June.

“High school players, juco kids, the transfer portal, we looked everywhere we could for players who would come in and fit what we expect from an offensive lineman,’’ Elliott said. “That’s not easy to do that late, but we feel good about the players we brought in.’’

Elliott said they are creating the competition for playing time that should help Western Illinois elevate the consistency within its play.

“They’re tough, physical guys and that’s what you need to play in a tough conference,’’ Elliott said, adding that although the Leathernecks return nine starters on both sides of the ball, “We’re going to put the five guys out there who give us the best chance to compete.’’