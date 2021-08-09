Western works to build line play

There’s no shortage of skill players on the Western Illinois football roster.
The Leathernecks return a sixth-year senior at starting quarterback in Connor Sampson and feature the top receiving tandem in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in Dennis Houston and Tony Tate, both named to the conference’s preseason all-league team.
They were part of a passing attack that averaged 294.5 yards per game last season.
They also were part of a team that won just one of its six games during a shortened spring season, completing the unique season with a 27-24 win over Youngstown State.
The Leathernecks expect more this fall and those expectations begin with improved line play.
A lack of consistency on the offensive line began with struggles on first down, leading to a lot of third-and-long situations for the Leathernecks, who averaged just 56.3 rushing yards per game and watched opponents hold a 12-minute average advantage in possession time per game.
“It’s great to have a passing game that we feel is among the best in the country, but in the Missouri Valley you have to run the football and you have to stop the run. We have to get better in both of those areas,’’ Western Illinois coach Jared Elliott said Monday during his team’s preseason media day.
Five days into fall camp, there are a lot of pieces in moving front of Sampson, who completed 65 percent of his 275 passes and threw for 1,744 yards and eight touchdowns while being intercepted six times during the 1-5 season.
Will Waddell, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior offensive lineman, will likely be one of those pieces but just where he will lineup remains to be determined.
Elliott and his staff created competition for playing time by adding eight offensive linemen to the roster between the end of the spring season and June.
“High school players, juco kids, the transfer portal, we looked everywhere we could for players who would come in and fit what we expect from an offensive lineman,’’ Elliott said. “That’s not easy to do that late, but we feel good about the players we brought in.’’
Elliott said they are creating the competition for playing time that should help Western Illinois elevate the consistency within its play.
“They’re tough, physical guys and that’s what you need to play in a tough conference,’’ Elliott said, adding that although the Leathernecks return nine starters on both sides of the ball, “We’re going to put the five guys out there who give us the best chance to compete.’’
The objective is to find a group that will provide Western Illinois a better opportunity to run the football with the team’s top five rushers returning from last spring and allowing Sampson to add more play action to the Leathernecks’ air attack.
“If we can put ourselves in more positions where we can run or pass, it’s only going to help us,’’ Sampson said. “That starts with being able to run the football.’’
Houston, a 6-2 senior who led the Missouri Valley with averages of 7.2 receptions and 79.5 receiving yards per game last season, and Tate, a 5-9 senior who led the conference in all-purpose yards while averaging 64.8 receiving yards per game, look forward to expanded opportunities.
“Everybody is out there competing every day and the idea is to put ourselves in a better place after first down,’’ Tate said. “That is where everything starts for us.’’
Elliott said the win in the spring season finale created some momentum that has allowed Western Illinois to move forward as it prepares for a Sept. 2 opener at Ball State.
But it also provided a crystal-clear illustration of where the Leathernecks must improve.
“We know we have a lot of guys who can make plays, but we have to become more effective on early downs and not put ourselves in so many third-and-long positions,’’ Elliott said.
An improved rushing attack would help with that, and it would help keep the ball in Western Illinois’ hands for longer possessions, something that would provide additional rest and fresher bodies for the Leathernecks’ defense as it competes.
“We’re working to find the consistency there. We feel like we have good depth and quality on the back end with three or four corners who could play for anybody in our conference,’’ Elliott said.
Linebacker Greg Benton believes developing that cohesion and consistency during fall camp will be at the core of what Western Illinois must accomplish during fall camp.
“There is a lot of very important competition going on now and we need those competitive situations to make us better as a team,’’ Benton said. “These next few weeks are going to be big for us.’’