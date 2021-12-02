Where do SAU officials turn for next football coach?

Administrators at St. Ambrose University admit that filling the role of head football coach in the wake of Mike Magistrelli's resignation earlier this week is going to be difficult.
But finding the man to fill the shoes of the school's all-time winningest coach is a task that must be done and has already begun.
Athletic director Mike Holmes finds himself in a position of making his first high-profile hire at the Davenport school and said filling the position is “fast-tracked” as long as the right candidate emerges.
How the school goes about filling the post Magistrelli held for the past 15 years is much clearer than who will fill it.
“We'll get it posted and we'll go with a national search,” said Holmes, noting a committee will be in place to vet the applicants. “... We'll be pretty extensive, but we'll also want to get going. I don't like to jack around lodging searches; I'd like to get our person in place so they can start getting in people that they need. We'll fast-track it, but be thorough.”
You have to figure that facilities alone would make the Ambrose job interesting for outside applicants.
Magistrelli pointed out the continued improvements that have benefited the football program — the St. Vincent practice facility, the new football office and locker room space, the wellness and activity center on campus and the new stadium that is shared with Davenport Assumption High School — are enticing.
The phrase “national search” could be important in this process.
Between Magistrelli (90-67 record in 15 years), Todd Sturdy (85-40 record in 12 years), Chuck Schrader (4-9 in a year and a half) and Mike Woodley (14-18 in three years), the program has not had an outside coach since Ray Jauch came in for one season in 1990.
Before that, John Furlong held the reins for eight years after taking over as head coach in 1982. He came in from an assistant's position at Iowa State University trying to get the program on solid footing and finished with a 49-28-5 record.
While the last four head coaches all brought in outside ideas with them from previous coaching stops, there has been a long string of continuity within the program.
If that continues, it would more than likely be with Vince Fillipp. The former St. Ambrose All-American in 2008 and four-year starting defensive lineman is the only coach on staff with more than two years college coaching experience.
And Fillipp says he is “100%” interested.
“I came here in 2005 for a reason and a purpose,” said Fillipp of working his way to a head-coaching position. “Those haven't changed.”
The way he sees it, this can be a change for the better in the program that hasn't won a Mid-States Football Association Midwest League title or made an NAIA playoff appearance since 2013.
“That was kind of my message to the guys (after a meeting with Magistrelli) was, 'What an awesome opportunity for all of us,'” he said. “To make this however we want to make this and to do with it what we want. I'm extremely excited for this opportunity, whatever it is.”
Holmes is intrigued by how Fillipp might stack up against other applicants.
“There's two ways a program can go — if it's trash and you have to start over or if it's pretty good,” Holmes said. “Anytime it's pretty good, you have to consider (hiring within).
“Vince also knows that we have to see what we get” in terms of outside candidates, added Holmes. “We'll see how that all shakes out. I really like Vince and have a lot of respect for what he's able to do.”
Time will tell if that's enough for Fillipp to land his first head coaching job or not.
Or if any of the current coaches are holdovers on a new man's staff. Holmes said he would leave that up to the new coach to decide.
“I think we'll have to give them that opportunity,” he said of the new coach having options in regards to assistants. “I think we have a pretty good staff in place; that'll certainly be part of the conversation with whoever that new coach is. But ultimately, football is a systems game and you gotta have people you trust to be able to execute your system.