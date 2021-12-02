Where do SAU officials turn for next football coach?

“That was kind of my message to the guys (after a meeting with Magistrelli) was, 'What an awesome opportunity for all of us,'” he said. “To make this however we want to make this and to do with it what we want. I'm extremely excited for this opportunity, whatever it is.”

Holmes is intrigued by how Fillipp might stack up against other applicants.

“There's two ways a program can go — if it's trash and you have to start over or if it's pretty good,” Holmes said. “Anytime it's pretty good, you have to consider (hiring within).

“Vince also knows that we have to see what we get” in terms of outside candidates, added Holmes. “We'll see how that all shakes out. I really like Vince and have a lot of respect for what he's able to do.”

Time will tell if that's enough for Fillipp to land his first head coaching job or not.

Or if any of the current coaches are holdovers on a new man's staff. Holmes said he would leave that up to the new coach to decide.