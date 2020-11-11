Wherever needed, Hawkeyes' Kallenberger delivers

Kallenberger moved to the outside position on the front five after seeing time at right guard during Iowa’s opening game of the season.

That’s all part of the job description for the 6-foot-5, 290-pound junior who made four starts at right guard and one start at left guard last season as his role continues to grow.

Coach Kirk Ferentz appreciates Kallenberger's ability to adjust to whatever position he is needed.

“I thought he did a really nice job the other day stepping in. Some guys have that ability to slide over, some don’t,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve moved him around basically everywhere but center and it doesn’t seem to affect him an awful lot.’’

Ferentz liked not only the way Kallenberger played against Michigan State, but the way he prepared for the Spartans once it was determined that Cronk wouldn’t be available for the game.

“He did a good job last week of getting ready, took advantage of every day in practice and went out and played a good game. We look forward to more of the same this week as well,’’ Ferentz said.