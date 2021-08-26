Will new practice approach pay off for Fighting Bees?

Every team in every sport is always looking for the edge that puts them over the top.

The St. Ambrose University football team is hoping that a new approach to practices is the formula for success this fall.

The change doesn't necessarily concern how practices are conducted or what gets accomplished in those workouts, per se, but rather when the team practices. And head coach Mike Magistrelli feels as if that will set up his team better for success on Saturdays throughout the fall.

Instead of hitting things hard early in the week and tapering toward game day, Magistrelli has adopted a new approach of using Monday and Tuesday for film study and off-field work. On-field prep follows with full-bore practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“Guys have already commented on it, having the extra day of recovery and extra day of prep time,” Magistrelli said.

The Bees got a feel for the new schedule this week following last Saturday's scrimmage against Coe. They stayed off the field until Wednesday.

“We had a real good practice,” said Magistrelli of his team's return to the field for preparation ahead of Saturday's 1 p.m. opener against Iowa Wesleyan at Brady Street Stadium.