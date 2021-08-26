Will new practice approach pay off for Fighting Bees?

Every team in every sport is always looking for the edge that puts them over the top.
The St. Ambrose University football team is hoping that a new approach to practices is the formula for success this fall.
The change doesn't necessarily concern how practices are conducted or what gets accomplished in those workouts, per se, but rather when the team practices. And head coach Mike Magistrelli feels as if that will set up his team better for success on Saturdays throughout the fall.
Instead of hitting things hard early in the week and tapering toward game day, Magistrelli has adopted a new approach of using Monday and Tuesday for film study and off-field work. On-field prep follows with full-bore practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
“Guys have already commented on it, having the extra day of recovery and extra day of prep time,” Magistrelli said.
The Bees got a feel for the new schedule this week following last Saturday's scrimmage against Coe. They stayed off the field until Wednesday.
“We had a real good practice,” said Magistrelli of his team's return to the field for preparation ahead of Saturday's 1 p.m. opener against Iowa Wesleyan at Brady Street Stadium.
“We haven't gone through an entire week yet, but we've all talked as a staff and the players have commented and we think it's going to pay big dividends toward the middle and later parts of the season. We think the guys will be fresher and it will limit the wear and tear.”
Magistrelli said the new approach calls for practices to last 1 hour and 25 minutes on Wednesday, 1:15 on Thursday and a 65-minute workout Friday. That Friday practice replaces what had been just a Friday walk-through, something the 15th year head coach is glad to get rid of.
“Personally, I was never a big fan of the Friday walk-through practice,” Magistrelli said. “I don't know that the young men were always focused in those situations. As a coach, you always wanted to leave your Friday practice going into game day feeling really good about where you're at and what you've done.
“More often than not, you would walk off the field after a Friday walk-through and worry about the focus of your guys and some of those things. You didn't always feel great going into the game.
“I think with a good, solid day of work on Friday it will help us feel confident going into game day all the way around. … We think it could be a big advantage for us.”
Magistrelli said that he learned of the different practice plan from coaches at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, when they played in the spring NAIA national title game. He noted that he didn't know of many schools employing this approach.
“When I considered trading Friday walk-throughs for Tuesday film sessions, it seems liked a really good fit,” Magistrelli said. “It's certainly different, but, man, we like it so far.”
Augie changes: While not making as major of a change as his SAU counterpart, Augustana College head football coach Steve Bell made a big change to his preseason workout schedule for the Vikings.
To accommodate work schedules of many of his part-time assistant coaches, Bell moved practices ahead of the Sept. 4 opener at Rhodes College to the evening.
At media day earlier this week, Bell said he was pleased with the move.
“It has worked out great,” he said, noting this change allowed coaches to not have to use PTO at their jobs in order to make it to workouts.
The Vikings will return to a normal late afternoon workout schedule once classes start next week.