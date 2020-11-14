Williams shows fight, flash in first start

Williams had runs of 15, 6, 19, 11, 3, 1 and 26 on third-down plays that led to a first down for a total of 81 rushing yards. Illinois only needed a combined 39 yards on those plays.

“It was a lot of third and longs, third and mediums that we were preparing to go back on the field, maybe we were tired and what not," senior cornerback Nate Hobbs said. "It was a quick turnaround, it was third down and he went out there and got that third-down conversion a lot of times. He helped the defense out a lot.

“He put the team on his back and went to work. I saw an attitude out of our quarterback that I really want, and that want-to. He showed that no matter what he’s going to keep battling. I love that."

Williams struggled a bit as a passer, going 7-of-19 for 104 yards. He missed a couple of short passes and sailed some throws. Not that it mattered much against Rutgers. He still helped Illinois roll up 442 yards of offense.

After the game when he was asked about breaking Bush's record, Williams nodded a bit but wouldn't be caught admitting complacency.