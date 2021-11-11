Williams steps forward in Hawkeye run game

IOWA CITY — Alex Padilla isn’t the only Iowa football player working to take advantage of an opportunity.
Running back Gavin Williams plans to take steps forward in his career with every handoff he takes as the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium.
Filling the complementary role to Tyler Goodson in the Iowa backfield after Ivory Kelly-Martin suffered a foot injury during an Oct. 30 loss at Wisconsin, Williams sees this as a chance to continue to gain the trust of coaches and teammates.
“I’ve worked to be ready whenever I’m called on to contribute and hopefully, I can step in and help get the job done,’’ Williams said.
The 6-foot, 211-pound redshirt freshman from Altoona, Iowa, took steps in the right direction last weekend in the Hawkeyes’ 17-12 victory at Northwestern.
Williams carried the ball a career-high 10 times and had his best rushing performance in an Iowa uniform, gaining 41 yards to help the team end a two-game losing streak.
The Hawkeyes rushing attack demonstrated some modest growth against the Wildcats as well, gaining 185 yards on 38 carries including a 141-yard effort from Goodson.
Iowa has rushed for more yards in a game just once during its 7-2 season and the effort was the most productive outing on the ground for the Hawkeyes in their last eight Big Ten games dating to a 204-yard performance at Illinois last season.
The timing, coach Kirk Ferentz said, couldn’t be better.
“It was good to get Tyler going a little bit. It’s going to help us, especially in November in the Big Ten,’’ Ferentz said.
With Kelly-Martin still listed as “day to day’’ with his foot issue, Williams wants to continue to grow his productivity with each chance he gets.
“I’m continuing to do what I can to get better. I’m always asking questions, asking Tyler or (Kelly-Martin) about what they’re seeing that can help me do better the next time I’m in the same situation,’’ Williams said.
“I’m always picking their brains, hoping to learn and they’ve been great about sharing information and helping me. It’s a different game at this level.’’
Goodson’s ability to dissect a defense is providing Williams with a chance to grow his understanding of the game.
“We’re always talking about what he sees a defense doing and how he believes we can have success against it,’’ Williams said. “It’s been a really good situation for me.’’
Williams said running backs assistant Ladell Betts has helped his development as well, offering tips and encouragement as the former West Des Moines Dowling prep has moved from one game to the next.
He is now Iowa’s third-leading rusher, gaining 81 yards on 20 carries while seeing time in nine games. Williams has also caught four passes for 18 yards.
“Coach Betts has been getting me ready. He’s an expert on what it takes to play the position and I’m taking it all in, trying to get as much as I can with every rep I get,’’ Williams said.
Ferentz sees progress in Williams’ game.
“Gavin did a really nice job stepping in there,’’ Ferentz said. “It was kind of like that fourth-and-2 he ran for a first down a month and a half ago or so. Gavin is kind of a quiet, reserved guy, at least around us. But, he plays strong and steady.’’
Ferentz calls Williams “a detail guy’’ in his approach to the position.
“He plays older and is a really mature player for his age,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a different type of runner than Tyler and that does give us good balance there.’’
Williams sees those differences as well and considers it an advantage.
“I do feel like we complement each other well, kind of a thunder and lightning deal,’’ Williams said. “He’s been able to get to the perimeter and get some big yards and I’ve been able to do my thing. It’s good to have that variety in the backfield, give teams something different to prepare for and expect.’’
Ferentz likes not only the growth he has seen from Williams, but also the progress he has seen from Leshon Williams.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound redshirt freshman from Oak Lawn Richards in suburban Chicago has gained 27 yards on 11 carries while playing in two games for the Hawkeyes this season.
“I am really pleased with what we’ve seen (from Gavin Williams) and we’re high on Leshon, too,’’ Ferentz said. “I thought he might get some opportunities (at Northwestern). It didn’t work out that way, but I think we have guys there who are on the right path now.’’