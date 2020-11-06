Winless Hawkeyes seek to restart ground game

Michigan State (1-1) has limited its opponents to an average of 3.4 yards per carry.

“They play hard, come off the ball strong,’’ Linderbaum said. “We’re just going to have to be on top of our game and be ready to go.’’

Goodson includes himself in that equation, saying he needs continued work on his footwork in the backfield.

He does see growth in his ability to read opposing linebackers, something facilitated in part by Iowa’s use of a new wildcat formation which starts with a direct snap to its running back.

“We’ve been working on it since the start of practice and I like it. It allows me to see how the defense is aligned in certain positions,’’ said Goodson, who has the option to either carry the ball or run a read-option play out of the look once he secures the snap.

Ferentz said the wildcat look was added to Iowa’s offensive arsenal to best use the skill set of the Hawkeyes’ personnel.

Goodson wants it to be a productive option as the Hawkeyes attempt to earn their first win of the season.

“Saturday is very important. Being 0-2 is frustrating for this team,’’ Goodson said. “We want to do better and we will do better.’’

