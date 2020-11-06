Winless Hawkeyes seek to restart ground game

Tyler Linderbaum has a lot of numbers floating around in his head these days.
An 0-2 start to the Iowa football season in two games decided by a combined five points doesn’t sit well with the Hawkeyes’ sophomore center.
He’s even more flustered with the 77-yard encore the Iowa rushing attack endured a week ago following its 195-yard start at Purdue.
It wasn’t the kind of follow-up the Hawkeyes expected and something that has become a focus as Iowa prepares for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium against Michigan State.
“Once you get the run going, and if the defense can’t stop it, they’ve got to get more guys in the box so that definitely helps the team all the way around,’’ Linderbaum said. “If we do our jobs up front and set the tempo and get some yards right away, good things happen.’’
Hawkeye running backs averaged a respectable 5.7 yards on 31 carries in the season-opening 24-20 loss to Purdue, but ran the ball just 18 times in last weekend’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern, averaging 3.5 yards per carry.
In general, Iowa's target is around 4.5 yards per rush.
That dip in production against the Wildcats made a difference that not only led in part to Iowa putting the ball in the air 51 times but has also had a hand in the Hawkeyes ranking 10th in the Big Ten in third-down conversions, moving the chains on just 10-of-30 third-down snaps.
“We had a couple of good runs, hit on a couple of them, but with consistency not enough,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We didn’t run the ball effectively enough and that’s something we’re going to have to get addressed because we don’t want to play that way.’’
Sophomore running back Tyler Goodson said he is prepared to do what it takes to help the Hawkeyes’ ground game gain some traction.
The first true freshman to ever lead the Iowa program in rushing a year ago continues to lead the team’s rushing attack, gaining 120 yards on 29 carries.
“I could take as many caries as they give me,’’ Goodson said. “If they want me to go out and carry the ball 25, 30 times, I’ll do it.’’
He recognizes the value in that.
“Each week, the goal is to run the ball successfully,’’ Goodson said. “That’s how every team goes into a game and we need to be able to run the ball successfully, at a good pace and a constant rate,’’ Goodson said.
Northwestern had something to say about that a week ago. Michigan State, riding the momentum of a 27-24 win at Michigan last week, expects to do the same.
Like the Wildcats, the Spartans will fill the box with defenders.
First-year coach Mel Tucker’s team has utilized a 4-2-5 alignment built around bulk in the interior of its defensive front and the play of senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons, one of four returning starters on the MSU defense.
Michigan State (1-1) has limited its opponents to an average of 3.4 yards per carry.
“They play hard, come off the ball strong,’’ Linderbaum said. “We’re just going to have to be on top of our game and be ready to go.’’
Goodson includes himself in that equation, saying he needs continued work on his footwork in the backfield.
He does see growth in his ability to read opposing linebackers, something facilitated in part by Iowa’s use of a new wildcat formation which starts with a direct snap to its running back.
“We’ve been working on it since the start of practice and I like it. It allows me to see how the defense is aligned in certain positions,’’ said Goodson, who has the option to either carry the ball or run a read-option play out of the look once he secures the snap.
Ferentz said the wildcat look was added to Iowa’s offensive arsenal to best use the skill set of the Hawkeyes’ personnel.
Goodson wants it to be a productive option as the Hawkeyes attempt to earn their first win of the season.
“Saturday is very important. Being 0-2 is frustrating for this team,’’ Goodson said. “We want to do better and we will do better.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!