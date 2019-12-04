Wirfs adds to Hawkeyes' offensive line tradition

Tristan Wirfs added his name Wednesday to a lengthy list of Iowa offensive linemen to be judged as the best in the Big Ten.

The junior offensive tackle became the fifth Hawkeye in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons to be named as the conference’s offensive lineman of the year, winning the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Wirfs is the first Hawkeye to receive that award since Brandon Scherff in 2014, and he won it following season when his versatility was on display.

He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, adding to a collection of 32 career starts over the past three seasons that began when Wirfs started against Illinois in 2017 to become the first true freshman to start at an offensive tackle position on a Ferentz-coached Iowa team.

Wirfs joins former Hawkeyes Eric Steinbach in 2002, Robert Gallery in 2003, Bryan Bulaga in 2009 and Scherff in receiving the top honor presented to offensive linemen since Ferentz became Iowa’s coach in 1999.

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound native of Mount Vernon, Iowa, was one of five Hawkeyes to receive all-conference recognition Wednesday when the Big Ten announced its postseason offensive honors, a day after defensive and special teams recognition was presented.