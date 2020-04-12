Wirfs, Epenesa among remote draft participants

They won't be sitting around a table in Las Vegas waiting for their name to be called, but Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa will participate in the upcoming NFL Draft.

They are among 58 prospects, including 10 from the Big Ten, who have been selected to participate remotely in the draft which is scheduled to begin on April 23.

Wirfs, the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year, continues to be projected as a top-10 selection in this year's draft class while Epenesa, an all-American defensive end, is listed as a high as a late first-round choice in a number of mock drafts that have been released.

In a normal year, both would have likely received invitations to be among prospects to attend the draft, given the chance to take the stage and celebrate their selection.

But this year has been anything but normal in the months leading up to the three-day draft when Wirfs and Epenesa are expected to be the top Hawkeyes selected in a draft class which could also include Iowa defensive backs Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone and quarterback Nate Stanley.

All five participated in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February before Iowa's pro day. Like many around the country, it was canceled after NFL teams pulled their scouts off the road because of the COVID-19 pandemic.