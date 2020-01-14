Wirfs joins Epenesa in declaring for NFL Draft
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs hauls Floyd of Rosedale off the field at Kinnick Stadium following the Hawkeyes' 23-19 win over Minnesota last month. Next season's game between the teams will be played on a Friday night in September, a first in the 114-year history of the rivalry.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs added his name of Iowa football players declaring themselves eligible for the NFL draft.

He followed A.J. Epenesa and Toren Young in announcing plans Tuesday to forgo his senior season.

They join Geno Stone, who announced last week his departure, in giving Iowa four players leaving early for a second straight year.

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound Mount Vernon, Iowa native started 33 games for Iowa during his career and was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten last month after earning first-team all-conference honors.

One of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, Wirfs is projected as a first-round draft pick.

"I couldn't be more proud to have represented my home state," Wirfs said in announcing his decision on Instagram.

