Wirfs strengthens position in unique NFL draft

When NFL teams begin drafting a new crop of players four weeks from Thursday, don’t expect the wait to be long for Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Building on a stellar performance at the NFL Combine in February, analysts continue to see the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year solidifying a spot as a top-10 selection.

In the latest version of his mock draft released Tuesday, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Wirfs going in the eighth spot in next month’s draft to Arizona, moving him into that position after the Cardinals addressed needs at receiver by trading for Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins.

“Arizona could use immediate help at right tackle and he could help out right now,’’ Kiper said during a teleconference Wednesday.

He said he considers Wirfs to be among the top two or three available tackles in this year’s draft class, but positions him with the Cardinals based on feedback from executives around the league.

“It is not just based on what I think, this is what the league thinks,’’ Kiper said. “So, it’s not me. I don’t have Wirfs as the top tackle, but I think for Arizona it would be a good fit as they look for someone to protect Kyler Murray.’’