With changes, Hawkeye fans asked to be patient

IOWA CITY – It’s been 21 months since Iowa last hosted a football game in front of thousands of fans at Kinnick Stadium.
Saturday, the wait for fans may be a few minutes longer.
Director of athletics Gary Barta asked fans to be patient at Iowa’s opener this weekend, saying Tuesday a change to mobile tickets for entry into the stadium and a shortage of game-day employees could create lines fans don’t normally expect at Kinnick Stadium.
“We would encourage people to start coming into the stadium earlier than usual,’’ Barta said.
Iowa expects a crowd of around 67,000 fans at its 69,250-seat facility for the Hawkeyes’ 2:30 p.m. matchup against Indiana.
Barta said the wait times at stadium gates could be longer than usual as fans and gate personnel adjust to using new mobile tickets.
Iowa has increased the number of entry points into Kinnick Stadium from 84 in 2019 to 94 for games this season to alleviate some potential lines.
Barta also strongly encourages fans to have their tickets loaded into their mobile device before arriving at the stadium.
Help stations will be set up to assist fans having difficulties using the new ticketing technology.
“At the end of the day, everyone who has a ticket will get in,’’ Barta said. “But we certainly encourage people to start coming to the stadium earlier, game one, for a couple of reasons. One because of the changes, and not unlike service industries across the country because of a shortage of staff.’’
Barta said there are typically between 500 and 1,000 employees working in and around Kinnick Stadium on any given game day.
As of Tuesday, he said that number may not reach 500 for Saturday’s opener despite the expected large crowd.
“We will be understaffed. Everything we do, whether it’s getting into the gate, finding a place to park or buying concessions, we know what we are going to be facing,’’ Barta said. “Plus, it’s the first game and we haven’t done this in two years.’’
All concession stands inside Kinnick Stadium will also be cashless for the first time, a COVID-related move that will require a credit card for payment for a menu that for the first time will also include beer and wine sales in grandstand areas.
Beer and wine have been available in recent years in suite areas of the facility and Barta said it will be served at concession stands through the end of the third quarter.
Iowa is the eighth Big Ten institution to sell beer and wine as part of concessions offerings at athletic events.
“It is new. It is different. So safe, legal and responsible, and certainly expectations for fans are making sure that you are of age,’’ Barta said.
There are also changes in tailgating procedures at Iowa.
University-owned parking lots will now open six hours before kickoff, a change from past seasons when lots opened at 6 a.m. regardless of kickoff. This week, for example, lots will open at 8:30 a.m.
Iowa will not require fans to wear masks at its venues and Barta said he has heard from fans on both sides of the issue created by the COVID-19 situation.
Barta said state regulations prohibit Iowa from requiring masks, limiting attendance to fans who have been vaccinated or requiring fans to show proof of vaccination for admittance.
“I would love everybody who walks in the door to get vaccinated,’’ Barta said. “While on one hand it’s not mandated, it is the path forward.’’
To encourage fans to do that if they have not been vaccinated already, Barta said Hy-Vee will offer fans a chance to receive a vaccine on game day at a site north of the stadium.
“That means you’d probably have to come even a little bit earlier, but you would get vaccinated,’’ Barta said.