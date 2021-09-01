With changes, Hawkeye fans asked to be patient

“At the end of the day, everyone who has a ticket will get in,’’ Barta said. “But we certainly encourage people to start coming to the stadium earlier, game one, for a couple of reasons. One because of the changes, and not unlike service industries across the country because of a shortage of staff.’’

Barta said there are typically between 500 and 1,000 employees working in and around Kinnick Stadium on any given game day.

As of Tuesday, he said that number may not reach 500 for Saturday’s opener despite the expected large crowd.

“We will be understaffed. Everything we do, whether it’s getting into the gate, finding a place to park or buying concessions, we know what we are going to be facing,’’ Barta said. “Plus, it’s the first game and we haven’t done this in two years.’’

All concession stands inside Kinnick Stadium will also be cashless for the first time, a COVID-related move that will require a credit card for payment for a menu that for the first time will also include beer and wine sales in grandstand areas.

Beer and wine have been available in recent years in suite areas of the facility and Barta said it will be served at concession stands through the end of the third quarter.