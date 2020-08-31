With COVID climb, Hawkeye workouts paused

After more than doubling the number of positive COVID-19 test results from the previous 12 weeks in a single week, Iowa is pausing workouts for all of its athletics teams until after Labor Day.
The Iowa athletics department announced that decision Monday after 93 positive test results were reported among the 815 Hawkeye student-athletes, coaches and staff members who were tested for the coronavirus during the week of Aug. 24-30.
Iowa had recorded a combined 83 positive tests over the previous 12 weeks among 1,922 tests administered during that timeframe.
In addition to the 93 positive tests last week, Iowa reported that the remaining 722 tests administered revealed negative results.
The 11.4-percent positivity rate for the week within the athletics department testing program is more than two-and-a-half times greater than the overall rate of 4.3 percent Iowa had reported since the athletics department and its medical staff began a testing program on May 29.
The increase mirrors increased positive test results in both Iowa City and Johnson County as University of Iowa students returned to campus for the start of the fall semester, which began on Aug. 24.
The 14-day positivity rate within Johnson County as of Monday stood at 22.8 percent, according to numbers released by the State of Iowa.
While the Big Ten postponed its fall sports seasons on Aug. 11, those Hawkeye teams have still been allowed to train and several winter and spring sports teams resumed offseason workouts last week with the start of classes.
Those workouts came to a halt Monday and will be suspended until after Sept. 7.
Dr. Andrew Peterson, a clinical associate professor and sports medicine specialist who works at Iowa’s head team physician, said the decision to pause workouts for Iowa athletics teams involved more than what was going on within any given team.
“Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day,’’ Peterson said in a statement. “We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening.’’
That process has been ongoing since late May for Iowa student-athletes, coaches and staff members as part of the athletics department’s return-to-campus protocol.
Overall since May, Iowa athletics now has a 6.87-percent positivity rate. It has reported 176 positive tests, 2,560 negative tests and one inconclusive test.
Iowa continues to follow its established protocol whenever a positive test result is receive, a process that begins with contact tracing designed to help ensure the safety of student-athletes and staff members.
The mandatory protocol also includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.
