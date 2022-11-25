With DeJean out, Hawkeye DBs learn under fire

IOWA CITY — Much like the execution it takes to operate a successful offense, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell insists that playing defense is a team sport.

When Hawkeye cornerback Cooper DeJean was dropped to the ground and gingerly worked his way to the sideline at the end of a shorter-than-expected work day, Nebraska turned it into a game of one-on-one when it mattered most Friday at Kinnick Stadium.

Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson targeted pass after pass in the direction of DeJean’s replacements, freshman TJ Hall and sophomore Jamison Heinz.

That type of baptism under fire for Hall and Heinz will provide both with a valuable learning experience for the long term, but not before it helped Nebraska make some short-term gains.

All three of the touchdown passes Thompson completed during the Cornhuskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, part of a turnover-free 20-for-30 passing performance by the Texas transfer, were thrown to receivers being defended by either Hall or Heinz.

The first two went to Trey Palmer, throws of 87 and 18 yards which helped Nebraska open a 17-0 halftime advantage.

Palmer, a transfer from LSU, finished the day with nine receptions for 165 yards.

Thompson’s third touchdown strike came on a 14-yard pass from Marcus Washington with 12 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

“It’s tough for a young inexperienced corner, no matter who it is, to jump in there and play against a good player and to their credit, they went after them," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

At times, both held their own but both will discover plenty to learn from as well.

“Both of those guys were probably thrown into the fire a little before they needed to be, but I’ll flip it around. Jamison made a heck of a stop on that one third down play right in front of us. Had we scored, it might have been the play of the game," Ferentz said.

The postgame medical report Ferentz received on DeJean was positive although he said the sophomore who is making an impact for Iowa in the defensive backfield and as a return man on special teams could not have gone back into Saturday’s game.

“He’s one of our better football players, just like (the injured duo of Sam) LaPorta and (Monte) Pottebaum, so any time you take a guy out, that’s hard. When you think about it, that was three corners with starting experience who weren’t here in the second half so that is impactful," Ferentz said, referencing Terry Roberts and Jermari Harris.

Given DeJean’s role in the return game, that made an even greater impact.

“It forced us into a tough situation on the punt return game. It made a big difference. Maybe some of those balls would have been fielded, and who knows, maybe we could have returned a couple," Ferentz said. "Big loss because he’s very versatile, very dynamic.’’

Campbell said the remaining players on defense share responsibility for Nebraska gaining 329 yards against Iowa.

“There are 11 guys on the field," Campbell said. "Coop is a very talented player, but it’s up to the rest of us when he’s not out there, next man in, to step up and we didn’t make enough big plays to make a difference. We gave it our best but it wasn’t enough."