With Kentucky uncertainties, Hawkeyes focus internally

While a little guesswork is involved when it comes to dissecting just what the Kentucky offense will look like in Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl, one thing doesn’t change for Iowa defenders.
“We know we have to be on top of our game, do the things we do," Hawkeye defensive end John Waggoner said following a practice Tuesday. “That is the constant, to be who we are."
That is something Iowa can control as it works toward the 11 a.m. game at Nissan Stadium and a rematch against an opponent that edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl on the first day of 2022 in Orlando.
“This is one of those games where we need to be prepared for anything, be ready to make some adjustments on the fly and go with it," Iowa cornerback Riley Moss said.
The Wildcats’ situation at quarterback and running back leaves the Hawkeyes with little choice.
Kentucky will be without its starting quarterback, Will Levis, and its top two rushers, Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke, on Saturday.
Levis and Rodriguez opted out of the game while Smoke is among 11 Wildcats who have entered the transfer portal in recent weeks.
“Being down some guys creates opportunities for others," Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said last week. “We’re going to be a little thin in some areas, but it’s one game. We’ll get through it. You always try to find ways to make things work."
Stoops has said it is likely Kentucky will play three quarterbacks in the game.
All three share the top line of the game-week depth chart the Wildcats issued Monday.
Redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron, who started in place of an injured Levis for a midseason game against South Carolina, true freshman Destin Wade and Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan are all preparing to play.
Like Iowa, which will add Michigan transfer Cade McNamara to its roster in the spring, Kentucky will add North Carolina State transfer Devin Leary to its roster in 2023.
That leaves Sheron, Wade and Hogan essentially competing now for a chance to be the back-up moving forward.
Sheron and Hogan are both pro-style quarterbacks and have taken snaps in games this season while Wade, a true freshman who will be returning to his hometown for the bowl, adds a dual-threat element to things but like projected Hawkeye starter Joe Labas has not taken a snap at the college level.
Moss said while Iowa has limited game tape of Sheron to work off of and knows plenty about Hogan, Wade is a bit of a mystery.
“He’s the one guy who there is no college film of," Moss said. “You have to go back and look at his high school stuff, his Hudl highlight tapes, and try to figure out what he’s about. It’s a challenge. I do know this. Our coaches will have us prepared for anything."
In the backfield, junior JuTahn McClain is listed as the Wildcats’ likely starter at running back with redshirt freshman La’Vell Wright listed as the back-up.
McClain carried 49 times for 238 yards during Kentucky’s 7-5 season while Wright ran 38 times for 114 times but carried only nine times over the final eight games of the season after Rodriguez returned from a season-opening four-game suspension.
“There are a lot of unknowns," Iowa safety Sebastian Castro said. "The biggest thing we can do is be as ready as we can be and be ready to adjust as quickly as we can as needed. If we do that, I feel like we’ll put ourselves in a good spot."
Cornerback Cooper DeJean believes the Hawkeyes are in the right frame of mind as they work toward the season finale.
“I think we’re anxious to get back out there and compete as a team. We’ve all been going hard the past two, three weeks as we’ve been working against each other and we’re eager to go up against another team," DeJean said.
And the unknowns presented by the Wildcats only adds to Iowa’s anxiousness.
“It’s been a different preparation for us, not knowing who might be out there for them," DeJean said. “We do know they have some good receivers on the edge that we need to be ready for but mostly, we have to be prepared for anything, just be ready to go."