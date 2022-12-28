With Kentucky uncertainties, Hawkeyes focus internally

IOWA ITEMS

Hawkeyes’ QB3: He hopes it doesn’t come to this but if Joe Labas and back-up Carson May are both out of Saturday’s game, Sam LaPorta is Iowa’s emergency quarterback.

The tight end joined receiver Diante Vines in taking snaps during initial drills at bowl practices earlier this week.

“I played a little quarterback in high school. I’m always telling (Spencer Petras) that I was 2-1 as a starter back in the day and he doesn't want to hear it anymore,’’ LaPorta said.

“I’ve taken a few snaps the past couple of weeks just in case and I’ve got a lot to work on. Hopefully, all my time Saturday is at tight end. The team would probably prefer that, too.’’

Return to action: In addition to LaPorta returning to action after missing the Hawkeyes’ regular-season finale with a meniscus injury, cornerback Cooper DeJean is more than ready to go after suffering a concussion during the opening quarter of the Nebraska finale.

“There wasn’t any doubt that I was going to be play in the bowl game,’’ DeJean said. “I’m excited to get back out there after missing most of the last game.’’

DeJean will likely not only start at cornerback but will also return punts after Arland Bruce IV entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Spicy start: The TransPerfect Music City Bowl held its team welcome party on Wednesday night.

The event took place at the Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville and it included a Nashville Hot Chicken eating contest.

Three linemen, Mason Richman and Gennings Dunker from the offensive side of the ball and Yahya Black from the defense, were scheduled to represent the Hawkeyes in the contest.