With no fans, ISU mulls budget, program cuts

Iowa State’s decision to not allow fans in the stands for its Sept. 12 football opener comes with a cost.
ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard sent a letter to fans on Friday indicating that the change of plans announced Wednesday by the university has forced him to adjust the projected budget deficit for the Iowa State athletics department from $17.5 million to $30 million for the current fiscal year.
Pollard had based his original projections on ticket revenue generated by the Cyclones having fans in the seats at Jack Trice Stadium and ISU announced Monday that 25,000 fans would be allowed for the 11 a.m. opener against Louisiana.
Two days later, ISU president Wendy Wintersteen reversed that decision that she had agreed to days earlier and Pollard announced that fans would not be allowed to attend the season opener because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Pollard said the change will force the athletics department to make additional budget cuts because of the new projected deficit for the fiscal year which began July 1.
“Unfortunately, the athletics department does not have the ability to absorb that level of deficit,’’ Pollard wrote. “Furthermore, any deficit that is temporarily funded by the university will need to be re-paid by the athletics department over time.’’
The decision to keep the gates at Jack Trice Stadium closed to fans has generated plenty of feedback from fans who were preparing to accept a lengthy list of requirements to attend games including mandatory face coverings, social distancing and no tailgating.
“The decision regarding fans at home football games clearly sparked considerable emotion throughout our community and fan base and I appreciate your candid feedback,’’ Pollard wrote.
He went on to indicate he is now reviewing three recommendations to deal with the additional budget issues and is studying other possibilities because of the change in plans.
Additional salary cuts and layoffs, the possibility of eliminating sports programs and the closing of C.Y. Stephens Auditorium are among recommendations Pollard said he will make to the university leadership team in upcoming days and weeks.
“It is easy to have answers in challenging times, but very difficult to have solutions,’’ Pollard wrote. “Now that we have an answer (no fans at football), we begin the painful process of identifying financial solutions to reconcile the impact of our decisions.’’
Pollard said the athletics department previously implemented a 10% pay reduction for coaches and most department staff members and suspended all bonuses and incentives.
The moves, which run through the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2021, have already saved the department $4 million but Pollard said additional pay reductions and possible layoffs are now on the table.
Pollard said the process of evaluating what sports, if any, could be eliminated to help solve the financial shortfall is underway.
He said while there is minimal short-term impact from that, the dollars saved annually would help pay the university back for short-term funding provided to solve this year’s budget shortfall.
He also wrote that the university has been subsidizing operations at Stephens Auditorium at nearly $1 million annually has deferred maintenance issues at the performing arts venue totaling between $25-50 million. Pollard is recommending that the facility be closed indefinitely.
“We fully recognize these options will spark further emotion in our campus community, fan base and department. That is why we worked so hard to do everything possible in order to have fans at football games,’’ Pollard wrote.
“In the end, the decision was that the risks to the community were simply too great to have fans in attendance. We understand and support that decision. However, we must now face the challenges and consequences that stem from that decision.’’
