With no fans, ISU mulls budget, program cuts

The moves, which run through the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2021, have already saved the department $4 million but Pollard said additional pay reductions and possible layoffs are now on the table.

Pollard said the process of evaluating what sports, if any, could be eliminated to help solve the financial shortfall is underway.

He said while there is minimal short-term impact from that, the dollars saved annually would help pay the university back for short-term funding provided to solve this year’s budget shortfall.

He also wrote that the university has been subsidizing operations at Stephens Auditorium at nearly $1 million annually has deferred maintenance issues at the performing arts venue totaling between $25-50 million. Pollard is recommending that the facility be closed indefinitely.

“We fully recognize these options will spark further emotion in our campus community, fan base and department. That is why we worked so hard to do everything possible in order to have fans at football games,’’ Pollard wrote.

“In the end, the decision was that the risks to the community were simply too great to have fans in attendance. We understand and support that decision. However, we must now face the challenges and consequences that stem from that decision.’’

