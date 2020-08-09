With season at stake, Hawkeye players speak up

As conference commissioners and the university administrators they work for wrestle with whether to proceed or not with the upcoming fall sports season, Iowa football players are expressing their desire to play.
A number of Hawkeyes joined a group of college football players from across the country in an attempt to save their season as officials attempt to decide what to do because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
From preseason all-American kicker Keith Duncan to prospective starting quarterback Spencer Petras and linebacker Nick Niemann, they took time following their third practice of the preseason to voice their opinions.
Most spoke out on Twitter, using a hashtag and the phrase “We Want to Play,’’ to join a chorus that was sparked in part by Trevor Lawrence, the returning starting quarterback of a Clemson team which ranked first in the preseason coaches poll released last week.
“We have full trust in the athletic department, medical staff and experts at Iowa and we are prepared to follow proper protocol! The coaches and players want to play!” Niemann wrote.
Petras expressed “complete confidence’’ in the medical staff that is administering twice-weekly tests and daily questioning for symptoms of the coronavirus as mandated last week by the Big Ten.
Defensive back Jack Koerner, who spent time in the hospital earlier this summer after a watercraft he was driving collided with a boat at the Lake of the Ozarks, wrote that it was “Pretty obvious #WeWanttoPlay.’’
Hawkeye receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a senior, encouraged leaders to “Find a solution!!!’’ and Duncan offered his idea in three short sentences.
“There is a simple solution. If you want to play, then play. If you don’t, then don’t,’’ Duncan wrote.
Several other Hawkeyes delivered that same type of message, wanting their voices to be heard at a time when other college players across the country have opted out of the upcoming season because of their concerns over the coronavirus.
Conference commissioners from the Power-5 conferences did hold a previously-scheduled teleconference Sunday – something they have done weekly since March – and the topic of the football season as well as the seasons in a number of collegiate fall sports across the country were discussed.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the former director of athletics at Iowa, refuted reports that the meeting was an “emergency meeting,’’ telling the Austin American-Statesman that no decision was made about whether to move forward with the college season, to postpone it or to cancel it.
“I don’t have anything other than our (medical) experts’ opinions to draw upon,’’ Bowlsby said. “Have we made progress? Probably not. Have they told us to shut it all down? No, they have not.’’
Bowlsby said the virus continues to dictate what will happen.
“The last 30 days have not been a positive trend,’’ he said. “There’s never been a drop-dead date. It’s always been situational.’’
Bowlsby went on to say that decision of the Mid-American Conference to cancel its fall season would not impact what other conferences would do and he added that there was “not necessarily’’ uniformity in the feelings among leaders each of the power-five conferences.
Earlier Sunday in an interview on WSCR-AM in Chicago, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said while he hoped the upcoming season could be played as scheduled, he understands there are no guarantees.
“I think right now we’re all kind of watching and waiting, just waiting for a little more definition as we go,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz said the Big Ten’s decision Saturday to hold back on adding pads at practice – something Iowa would have done Sunday – demonstrates how Big Ten leaders are moving forward cautiously.
“There are still some questions that have to be answered,’’ Ferentz said. “I think what that demonstrates is that (Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren) is committed to moving in a safe way, and that everybody feels comfortable within the medical community as well as the athletic side of things.’’
Hawkeye players have been wearing masks as they practice and face shields have been installed on helmets.
Ferentz said that reminding players to keep masks on has become part of the jog.
“You’re coaching those sort of things, as well as the football part of it,’’ Ferentz said.
