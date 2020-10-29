With Wildcats, Hawkeyes start by stopping the run

Zander Horvath’s footprints left the University of Iowa football team's defense with a blueprint for the work it needs to do this week.
The Purdue running back plowed his way through the heart of the Hawkeyes’ defense in the second half a week ago, rushing for 93 of his 129 yards during the final two quarters against an Iowa defense that surrendered an average of 112.5 yards per game on the ground last season.
It was an eye-opening beginning for a defense now preparing to deal with a Northwestern team which rushed for 325 yards in its season-opening 43-3 rout of Maryland.
“You’re not going to win games allowing backs to run like (Purdue) did on us,’’ linebacker Nick Niemann said.
Niemann believes the road to improvement started days before the Hawkeyes and Wildcats kickoff Iowa’s home opener at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
He said the Hawkeyes’ first objective needed to be a goal to “win the week’’ on the practice field, putting in the work it takes to plug the holes Horvath punched in the Iowa defense last weekend.
Tackle Daviyon Nixon said that work begins with improved fundamentals.
“There’s where it has to start,’’ he said.
Iowa will play again this week without two players listed on the depth chart for the Purdue game as probable starters.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said tackle Austin Schulte and middle linebacker Jack Campbell will miss a second straight game, impacting rotations in both areas as the Hawkeyes prepare for a Northwestern rushing attack that shredded Maryland’s defense.
Putting 30 points on the board in the first half, the Wildcats attacked initially with an up-tempo offense and totaled 53 rushes among the 83 plays Northwestern ran against the Terrapins.
Four Wildcats ran for touchdowns in an effort led by a 103-yard performance on 10 carries by Drake Anderson and another 70 yards on 23 carries by Isaiah Bowser.
Listed as the projected starter this week, Bowser ran for 165 yards at Iowa two years ago.
Anderson, a sophomore who stepped to the forefront of the Northwestern rushing game a year ago as Bowser dealt with injuries, credited the work of the Wildcats’ line with how well the offense worked in the opener.
“Coming off of last year (a one-win Big Ten season), it felt good to run the ball like that,’’ Anderson said. “It was like the rebirth of the offense, something we all needed to give us confidence going into this year.’’
Northwestern toiled offensively throughout an injury-impacted 2019 season and collected just 64 rushing yards a year ago in a 20-0 loss to Iowa.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald brought in a new offensive coordinator, hiring Mike Bajakian from Boston College and added to the program’s collection of offensive talent by adding a pair of graduate transfers who are starting, quarterback Peyton Ramsey from Indiana and tight end John Raine from Florida Atlantic.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the Wildcats’ offensive schemes haven’t changed a great deal, but the personnel changes and a fresh start to the season seemed to make a difference as Northwestern accumulated 537 yards against Maryland.
“The thing that was most impressive to me is just how clean and how polished they played. To me, it was almost flawless offensively and for a new system in a year like this year, that’s really impressive,’’ Ferentz said. “… The whole thing came together for them and we’ve got our hands full here.’’
Iowa safety Jack Koerner said Northwestern attempts to get opposing defenses bunched up by utilizing tight formations.
“That’s when they can really start to cause some problems for people,’’ Koerner said. “They will come out in similar formations about eight, nine times in a row, but they will run a different play and that is something as a defense we have to adjust to, recognizing those formations and what they want to do to us.’’
Nixon believes that starts with Iowa’s execution at the point of attack.
“Their offensive line likes to turn out people and position block,’’ Nixon said. “Our goal is to make sure we’re not getting knocked off the ball, play with great pad level and make sure that we don’t get turned out and have a chance to make a play on the football up front.’’
