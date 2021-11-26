With win, Hawkeyes turn into Gopher fans

LINCOLN, Neb. — After winning a share of the Big Ten West Division title, Iowa football players turn into spectators Saturday.
The Hawkeyes even have a rooting interest.
"Go Gophers," Iowa running back Tyler Goodson said, echoing what center Tyler Linderbaum had said a couple of minutes earlier following Iowa’s 28-21 win at Nebraska on Friday.
The victory allowed the Hawkeyes to secure at least a share of the division title, Iowa’s first since 2015.
The outcome of Saturday’s Wisconsin game at Minnesota will determine if Iowa shares that title or has it all and a spot in next weekend’s Big Ten title game.
"We definitely hope to be playing next week," Goodson said. "I’m sure some of us will get together in small groups and watch the game. We know who we want to win."
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz avoided that discussion, saying the only Big Ten team he roots for is the one he is employed by.
Ferentz said Hawkeyes players have two plans in place right now.
If Minnesota wins and Iowa has the chance to represent the Big Ten West in Indianapolis next weekend, the Hawkeyes return to work Sunday to begin a normal game-week routine.
If Wisconsin wins, the Hawkeyes will get a break until Tuesday.
A grand game: Goodson became the first Iowa running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since 2017 late in the second quarter Friday.
Part of a career-high 156-yard rushing performance by the junior on 23 carries, Goodson topped the benchmark on a nine-yard run that opened a drive after the Cornhuskers had taken a 14-3 lead.
"It means a lot to me for the team and as an individual," Goodson said. "I pride myself on trying to be a 1,000-yard rusher, a good back."
He credited the work of Iowa’s linemen and other blockers for doing their jobs.
"They know their assignments and make sure I can get to the yards I need," Goodson said.
Marchese's moment: One week after delivering a big block that allowed Charlie Jones to return a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, senior Henry Marchese came up big again.
He blocked a punt that Kyler Fisher returned for a score that pulled Iowa within 21-16 of Nebraska early in the fourth quarter.
"I knew I would have a chance," Marchese said. "I knew that I wasn’t going to be blocked on the play, that I could be in a spot to make a play."
He missed a similar opportunity two weeks earlier against Minnesota but made this chance count.
"This is why I play. I’ve bounced around a bit, wide receiver, defensive back, but I’ve found a role where I can help," Marchese said.
Double-digit wins: Friday’s victory gives Iowa 10 wins in a season for the 10th time in school history and for the seventh time in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23 seasons.
"That’s pretty special," linebacker Jack Campbell said. "That doesn’t happen often. I think it says a lot about our team and how we work together to win."
Familiar place: Iowa did march 74 yards before a fourth-down pass from 1-yard line fell incomplete, but that ultimately left the Hawkeyes in a familiar place.
Iowa trailed after the first quarter for the seventh time in its 12 regular-season games. Two other games have been tied after one quarter.
Consistent leg: For the second straight game, Caleb Shudak matched a career high with four field goals.
Shudak has now hits 22-of-25 attempts for the season and his work against Illinois and Nebraska in Iowa’s final two regular-season games includes successful attempts from 48 and 51 yards in each game.
"He’s performing the way we thought he would," Ferentz said. "He’s been doing a great job for us, so consistent."
Rare return: Fisher’s 14-yard return of a blocked punt was the first for Iowa since 2014.
Ben Niemann returned a blocked punt for a touchdown during a game against Northwestern on Nov. 1, 2014.
Richman returns: Redshirt freshman Mason Richman returned to his starting spot on the Iowa offensive line Friday.
Richman opened at left tackle, seeing his first playing time since injuring a knee during the Hawkeyes’ Nov. 6 victory at Northwestern.
Safety Jack Koerner returned to the lineup as well after a one-week absence.
Cornerbacks Matt Hankins and Terry Roberts and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin missed the game because of injuries.
Hobbled Husker: Injured Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was among Cornhuskers seniors recognized prior to the game.
Martinez underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a shoulder injury suffered in last weekend’s game at Wisconsin. Wearing a letter jacket to protect the sling he had on his right arm, Martinez has an additional year of eligibility available if he chooses to use it but has not yet announced his decision.