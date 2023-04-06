IOWA CITY – In the Iowa receivers room, there is only respect for Brody Brecht’s decision to go chase his big-league dreams.

“He throws his fastball 104 miles per hour, go make your millions,’’ Hawkeye receiver Diante Vines said Thursday. “It’s a loss for us. Brody’s a good receiver, a good guy, but with the way he pitches, you have to make that decision. He’s doing what’s best for him and we understand that.’’

Brecht, named earlier this week to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list and as midseason first-team all-American by Perfect Game, is thriving as Iowa’s series-opening starter in baseball.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound sophomore who split time between football and baseball the past two years currently ranks third in NCAA Division I baseball with an average of 15.77 strikeouts per nine innings and is 11th nationally with 59 strikeouts and 13th in allowing 5.08 hits per nine innings.

Brecht, who had been concentrating on football in the fall and baseball in the spring, caught nine passes for 87 yards last fall as a redshirt freshman in football.

He decided on March 24 to step away from football and focus his energies on baseball where he heads into a start at Indiana on Friday with a 2-1 record and 2.67 ERA, striking out 59 batters and walking 24 in 33.2 innings of work.

Brecht’s decision created even more questions in an Iowa receiving corps that is already shorthanded this spring.

Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines and Alec Wick are the only returning letterwinners and with Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson and expected contributor Jacob Bostick both nursing injuries this spring, opportunities for extra reps have been plentiful.

“We’re all getting plenty of work,’’ Vines said. “And, that’s great. That’s what we need. We need to get as much work in as possible.’’

It’s giving healthy Hawkeye receivers an opportunity to get in extra work with quarterback Cade McNamara as the Michigan graduate transfer settles in this spring.

Although McNamara is still limited primarily to 7-on-7 situations and one-on-one work as he works his way back from knee surgery, Vines said the Hawkeyes are connecting with McNamara.

“He throws a great ball and is giving us great leadership,’’ Vines said. “We’re all getting to know each other and it’s going well.’’

It’s been a good spring for Vines as well.

After dealing with injuries early in his Hawkeye career and missing the first six games of the season last fall as a redshirt sophomore because of a wrist injury suffered late in preseason camp, Vines welcomes the chance to make the most of this spring.

“It was great to get into seven games last season and show the coaches I appreciated them keeping the faith in me, but I expect more of myself,’’ Vines said.

He recorded 10 receptions for 94 yards in those seven games, enough to let Vines know that work remains.

“Getting out there was good for me, gave me an idea of where I was at and how I can improve,’’ Vines said. “That was important for me, a good experience.’’

That translated into a starting point for Vines in Iowa’s 15 spring practices.

The 6-0, 198-pound native of Danbury, Conn., discovered a need to further utilize his speed on the top of routes and is working to become more proficient at making that happen.

He said the injury situation Iowa dealing with among receivers now is creating additional work for Hawkeyes who can work.

“All of the receivers are probably getting more work than they expected, but that’s a good thing,’’ Vines said. “That’s only going to help our whole group when everybody is back out there.’’

Vines knows it is helping him.

“I’m getting a look at different coverages and more coverages with helps. I’ve been able to spend a lot of times working on the top of my routes, too,’’ Vines said. “All of that is helping me and I feel good about where things are headed.’’