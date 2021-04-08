Wrestlers to be honored at Hawkeye open practice

In addition to getting a glimpse of the Iowa football team during a mid-spring practice, fans will have an opportunity to celebrate the Hawkeyes’ NCAA wrestling championship next week at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa will open the gates at the facility to the general public for the first time since the final home game of the 2019 football season on Saturday, April 17 when it hosts an open football practice at 9:30 a.m. followed by the wrestling championship recognition starting approximately at noon.

The practice will be the ninth of the 15 Iowa will hold this spring and the first of two to be open to the public. Current plans call for the Hawkeyes’ final workout on May 1 also to be open to the public.

No admission will be charged for either event, but fans will be required to wear face coverings throughout their time inside the stadium.

Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. on April 17, one hour before the scheduled start of the football practice.

Fans will be admitted through Gate A near the south end zone, Gate B at the southwest corner of the stadium or Gate H on the northeast corner of the stadium, with seating allowed in the north, south and west stands.