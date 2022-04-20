Young backs bring 'energy' to Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — With Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin trying to catch the attention of NFL teams, things have been different at running back this spring for the Iowa football team.

“We lost the bulk of our veteran leadership. The room has changed and that is not necessarily a bad thing,’’ Hawkeye running backs coach Ladell Betts said Wednesday. “There is new energy in the room.’’

There aren’t a lot of numbers.

Sophomores Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams are sharing the bulk of work with the first team as Iowa works toward Saturday’s 9:45 a.m. public practice at Kinnick Stadium.

With Deavin Hilson sidelined for much of the spring with an injury, the majority of reps with the second team this spring have been taken by walk-on Zach Brand, a redshirt freshman from Dallas Center-Grimes.

That illustrates just how young the Hawkeyes will be in the offensive backfield in 2022, replacing a back in Goodson who led Iowa in rushing in each of the past three seasons and one of the team’s strongest leaders in Kelly-Martin.

While they will be missed, Betts considers the current situation an opportunity for the younger ball carriers in the Hawkeye program.

When Goodson opted out of playing in the Citrus Bowl, Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams were the beneficiaries.

Gavin Williams ran for 98 yards and Leshon Williams picked up 42 as they combined for 26 carries in the Hawkeyes’ 23-20 loss to Kentucky, displaying ability and attitude on multiple carries between the tackles.

The intensity of their work provided a hint of their potential.

“The beauty of the running backs we have in the room right now is I think it’s their natural inclination to stick their foot in the ground and get north and south. So, it doesn’t take much teaching to get those guys to do it because that is who they are as runners,’’ Betts said.

He said his emphasis this spring has included working to help the running backs gain an understanding of defenses, the alignments that they present and how to get a pre-snap picture of what might be coming once the ball is in their hands.

It also is designed to help them play faster and with greater confidence.

“The more they are sure about what they are seeing before the ball is snapped, the better they will be once the ball is snapped,’’ Betts said.

While Gavin Williams started in the bowl game and was listed ahead of Leshon Williams on last season’s depth chart, Betts believes he has two starting-caliber backs that Iowa will be able to depend on next season.

“There is really nothing I would be uncomfortable putting them on the field for, whether it’s two minute, third down, short yardage, first-and-10, it doesn’t matter,’’ Betts said. “I think they are both complete players. They can do what they need to do.’’

Gavin Williams was Iowa’s second-leading rusher last season, gaining 305 yards on 65 carries while Leshon Williams ran for 69 yards on 21 attempts last fall.

Leshon Williams has been waiting for his opportunity.

“I don’t think anybody who plays Division I football wants to sit behind anybody, but you’ve got to mature and learn and remember the guy in front of you, he had to do the same, too,’’ Williams said. “You do that and your time will come.’’

He believes there is more to his game than what he displayed in the Citrus Bowl.

“I feel like I run hard and when you’re going against a defense, you’ve got to make them tackle you. You can’t just make it easy for them,’’ Williams said. “If you tip-toe, there’s little chance good things will happen. … I know I’m better than what I showed in the bowl, can do more good things. People will see.’’

Betts buys into that description as well.

“He ran a couple of people over in the bowl game so, yes, he does run behind his pads. He has good pad level. He’s a little shorter than Gavin by a couple of inches, but not much and they both run behind their pads,’’ Betts said.

“I think people will be surprised to see that Leshon does have a little more wiggle than people expect. In the bowl game, we saw him trucking people but he has the ability to make people miss, too.’’

Iowa will add two running backs to its roster in the fall when freshmen Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson arrive on campus.

Betts describes both as “down-hill runners,’’ adding, “Jaz is a between-the-tackles guy and Kaleb is a big-body guy that has some smooth transition in his running style.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.