Young Hawkeye receivers see passing game growth

IOWA CITY – Following a productive freshman season, Keagan Johnson senses progress and potential as he watches the Iowa offense move the football this spring.

The Hawkeye receiver sees a passing game building on the experience it gained last season, but believes there is a lot more to accomplish both now as Iowa works toward the April 23 conclusion of its spring practices and once fall camp begins later in the summer.

“I feel like it is time for us as an offense to take that next step and get to the next level,’’ Johnson said Tuesday.

Iowa ranked 13th in the Big Ten in total offense last season, averaging 303.7 yards per game, and the Hawkeyes’ passing attack was eighth-best in the conference at 180.1 yards per game.

Spring practices have allowed Iowa to make some adjustments to its approach in the passing game.

“We’ve made some simple adjustments, finding easier ways to accomplish what we need to accomplish and be more productive,’’ Johnson said. “We’re focused this spring on improvement and really, we aren’t dwelling on last season. It’s about what can we do to be better now.’’

Johnson and Arland Bruce IV both contributed as true freshmen in a young Iowa receiving corps.

No regular contributor to the Hawkeyes’ offense averaged more than the 19.6 yards Johnson averaged on his 18 receptions that covered 352 yards.

Bruce was Iowa’s fourth-leading receiver with 25 catches. He covered 209 yards while appearing in each game of the Hawkeyes’ 10-4 season.

Consecutive losses to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game and to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl have provided offseason motivation.

“I think those games showed us it’s just the little details,’’ Bruce said earlier this spring. “I feel like we’re right there if we just hone in on those details like we have since the beginning of spring. If we keep doing that, I think we’ll be fine.’’

Both Bruce and Johnson said offseason film study is making a difference.

Johnson’s work on the field this spring has been somewhat limited as he continues to work toward a full recovery from an injury which kept him off the field for the Citrus Bowl.

That has provided him with a chance to thoroughly review his work from last fall and when he isn’t on the field during practice, Johnson said he is making gains through the mental reps he takes.

“I can see on film what worked, what didn’t and what I can do better,’’ Johnson said. “That’s all important.’’

He said the mental reps are allowing him to grow as a player and helping position him for additional success next fall.

“I’m preparing to be ready to make those plays this season,’’ Johnson said. “It’s a valuable part of preparation.’’

It all has provided Johnson with an understanding that he has room to improve.

“The work is not done yet,’’ Johnson said. “It’s not close to being done. I see that every day and staying level headed that way, understanding that there is a lot to still do, that will only help me get to where I want to be.’’

Bruce had the same opportunity to dissect his performance as a freshman.

He has concentrated this offseason on developing his ability to read defenses.

“Last year, I would really just run routes and not really know what the defense was doing,’’ Bruce said. “Now, I can really read a defense before the ball is snapped. I feel like I’m on top of my routes more as well.’’

Bruce said an additional year of work with the same collection of quarterbacks is helping develop needed cohesion.

“We’re used to being out there together,’’ he said. “It’s making a difference.’’

Johnson spent the bulk of time playing at Iowa’s “X” receiver spot last season, but sees the possibility of lining up at multiple receiver positions as the Hawkeyes work into the 2022 season.

He said he could see himself easily fitting into a slot role at times and said versatility is something the Hawkeyes are working toward this spring.

“That’s something I want to do. Just moving around more. I feel like with my strengths, not just on the outside, but I can show some of my strengths on the inside, too,’’ Johnson said.

“It’s something I want to do more, move around more and be a little flexible with my position, not just staying at one. I feel like that would help all the wide receivers, lining up inside on some plays, outside on others. That would help all of us.’’

Johnson said each of Iowa’s quarterbacks and the offensive line have shown growth this spring, something which should also benefit the Hawkeyes’ offensive production.

He said Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla and Joe Labas have each shown strengths as they compete under center this spring.

“Everyone has gotten in enough reps with each of the quarterbacks that we understand each one,’’ Johnson said. “… Mostly, we are concentrating on being the best version of ourselves. We have to make sure that we’re taking care of our jobs first.’’

