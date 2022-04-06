Young Hawkeyes are growing on defense

IOWA CITY – Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell had a 143 tackles last fall, but he hasn’t stopped a single running back this spring.

Linebacker Seth Benson hasn’t either, despite having 105 tackles last season.

And Jestin Jacobs, who collected his 53 tackles primarily when the Hawkeyes had three linebackers on the field and weren’t utilizing Dane Belton in the hybrid cash position, matches the production of Campbell and Benson through the first seven of Iowa’s 15 spring practices.

The three experienced linebackers haven’t missed a practice, but they haven’t participated in any either.

Minor injuries – mostly byproducts from the physical wear and tear of a 14-game season – have sidelined Campbell, Benson and Jacobs this spring and as much as linebackers coach Seth Wallace enjoys watching them work he doesn’t necessarily characterize the current situation as a bad thing.

“This is a welcomed opportunity to see what we have behind the front door,’’ Wallace said Wednesday.

The three returning veterans are all expected to be back on the practice field when summer workouts begin in June, their absence now providing opportunities for other Hawkeyes to demonstrate their abilities.

Even if Campbell and Benson, both preparing for their senior seasons, and Jacobs, a junior, were fully healthy, Wallace suspects Iowa would have used the majority of time during its 15 spring practices developing younger linebackers on the roster.

“We’re looking to find out who is ready to move from being a middle reliever into a starting role,’’ Wallace said.

That work is paying off.

Wallace said junior Jay Higgins, the back-up to Campbell at middle linebacker and consistent contributor on special teams last season, has been solid through the first half of Iowa’s spring practices.

Senior Logan Klemp, junior Kyler Fisher and a pair of redshirt freshmen, Karson Sharar and Jaden Harrell, also have caught Wallace’s attention with their work.

“Those five guys are benefitting the most from the starters being out,’’ Wallace said.

He believes Higgins’ productivity on special teams has prepared him well for the additional work he is getting this spring at linebacker.

Wallace said Klemp has shown significant improvement this spring as well.

“That’s what we’re looking for, guys in that middle group of linebackers to elevate their games and be in a position to come in and help as needed,’’ Wallace said.

Campbell, Benson and Jacobs are helping facilitate the growth from the younger players, both in working with younger players on the field during practices and during meetings in the linebacker room.

“They’re not just collecting dust,’’ Wallace said. “Those three guys are continuing to help lead our room, as you would expect.’’

They’re also continuing to work to grow their own game.

Wallace said Campbell continues to take copious notes during meetings, detailing what has been discussed and preparing to put it all to use once he is back on the field.

Campbell, Benson and Jacobs bring versatility to the group, each capable of lining up as needed at any of three linebacker positions.

“All three of those guys can move around a bit based on what we’re seeing from the opposition and typically, how we use our linebackers is dictated by the opposition,’’ Wallace said. “There are other guys who are better suited for one position and that’s where they play.’’

Wallace isn’t the only Iowa defensive coach working with a veteran group this season.

Defensive line coach Kelvin Bell said with three starters returning on the Hawkeyes’ four-man front, the dynamics have changed in meetings this spring.

More players are comfortable participating, using knowledge they have gained over the past year to help younger players progress.

“One of the reasons our lines have been so successful has been the guys holding each other accountable to the standard set by the players who came before them,’’ Bell said. “Our older guys now, they’re giving good feedback to the younger guys in the room.’’

In addition to looking forward to the return of Ethan Hurkett from an injury, for the first time Bell is working in the spring with a pair of true freshmen who enrolled early in Brian Allen and Caden Crawford.

“That has been different. My expectations don’t change, but I also have to remember that this is all new to them,’’ Bell said.

Defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker sees veterans helping newcomers along in the defensive backfield, where Iowa is working to replace a pair of starters from its Citrus Bowl lineup as well as a fifth-year senior in Matt Hankins who missed the final four games of the 2021 season.

Quinn Schulte, Sebastian Castro, Cooper DeJean and Terry Roberts are looking build on their roles from last season while true freshmen TJ Hall and Xavier Nwankpa are adjusting to the college game.

Nwankpa has impressed Parker with his desire to learn, frequently sitting down to watch film with the coach to gain an understanding of how to improve.

“He came here because he wanted to develop and he’s going about it the right way,’’ Parker said. “That’s what you hope to see.’’

