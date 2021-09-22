Youngsters making mark on veteran Cyclone football team

Fellow true freshman running back Deon Silas saw his first playing time against UNLV. He had five rushes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, two true freshmen defensive backs have found their way onto the field.

Myles Purchase has been a special teams player all season but played a pivotal role in Iowa State’s defense with Datrone Young out with an injury. T.J. Tampa filled in for Young but when Tampa needed a breather, the coaching staff turned to Purchase.

Beau Frayler has been the other true freshman defensive back to get time. Like Purchase, he started on special teams but has worked is way up to a back up role for Isheem Young at the STAR position.

“Myles continues to grow and continues to learn the playbook,” cornerback Anthony Johnson said. “He has all the capabilities as far as moving as a corner and playing corner. The quicker he can continue to grasp things, the more playing time he’ll get.

“For Beau, he’s playing the same position as Isheem Young and he’s playing just as physical. The way he’s tackling, filling holes and playing physical, you don’t see that too often from a freshman. It’s outstanding to see.”

All of the young faces finding roles has been a pleasant surprise for Campbell.