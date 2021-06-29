For Bees' Ohioze, the road to Tokyo began on a soccer pitch

When Michael Ohioze arrived at St. Ambrose University from his hometown of London in the fall of 2013, he was prepared to embark on a college soccer career as a freshman forward.
Tuesday, he became the first Fighting Bees track and field athlete ever to earn a spot on a roster for the Olympic Games.
Ohioze was selected to fill one of five roster spots for Great Britain on its 4x400-meter relay team that will compete in the Tokyo Games later this summer, a byproduct of his work at the British Championships last weekend.
“Couldn’t be prouder. To make an Olympic team, everything has to come together at just the right moment and last weekend, he looked great,’’ St. Ambrose coach Dan Tomlin said.
“I’m so excited for him. It’s hard to find the words to describe the feelings. To think that eight years ago when he was a freshman at St. Ambrose he hadn’t ever stepped on a track to compete and here today, he’s an Olympian.’’
Ohioze positioned himself for the opportunity after finishing third in the 400 meters at the British Championships with a time of 46.42 seconds.
That’s a little over a second faster than he ran in setting a St. Ambrose school record of :47.67 in 2016, one of five school records Ohioze established for the Fighting Bees during a college career that ended in 2017.
He left his mark on the St. Ambrose program as a 10-time NAIA all-American, honors earned after he joined the track program at St. Ambrose for an opportunity to be around some friends once his freshman soccer season ended.
“It was about that simple. He wanted to be out there with his buddies,’’ Tomlin said.
But things changed quickly.
“He was different in how he pulled the sled with the rest of the sprinters. He had some power to go with his speed and it made a difference,’’ Tomlin said. “I think his eyes opened to the possibilities of what could be out there when he ran a time that qualified him for the British Under 20 Championships in 2014.’’
He was also competing for the Fighting Bees at a time when six-time NAIA racewalk champion Anthony Peters, a competitor in the United States Olympic Trials in the 20K racewalk last weekend, was representing the United States in international competition during his college career.
Tomlin said that also provided Ohioze with a chance to understand the international opportunities that existed.
“He could see how that was a great experience that was for Anthony and I think that served as motivation in some respects,’’ Tomlin said.
By 2016, Ohioze ran in the 400 at the British Championships, that year’s Olympic qualifier in Great Britain.
“I have come a long way in a short period of time, and to have a chance to step onto the stage with the best in my country is an awesome opportunity for me,’’ Ohioze said in a 2016 interview with the Quad-City Times. “It speaks to how much I have grown.’’
That growth has continued, something that impresses Tomlin.
“Michael has stuck with it and everything came together for him at just the right time. And now, I get to be his biggest cheerleader and I don’t mind that role at all,’’ Tomlin said. “It’s such an amazing accomplishment.’’
Tomlin considers it equally amazing that it all began for Ohioze at St. Ambrose.
“To get to where he’s at from where he began and to know that the St. Ambrose program helped him get there, that’s pretty awesome, something every student-athlete and alumni of our program can take a lot of pride in,’’ Tomlin said.