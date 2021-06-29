For Bees' Ohioze, the road to Tokyo began on a soccer pitch

He left his mark on the St. Ambrose program as a 10-time NAIA all-American, honors earned after he joined the track program at St. Ambrose for an opportunity to be around some friends once his freshman soccer season ended.

“It was about that simple. He wanted to be out there with his buddies,’’ Tomlin said.

But things changed quickly.

“He was different in how he pulled the sled with the rest of the sprinters. He had some power to go with his speed and it made a difference,’’ Tomlin said. “I think his eyes opened to the possibilities of what could be out there when he ran a time that qualified him for the British Under 20 Championships in 2014.’’

He was also competing for the Fighting Bees at a time when six-time NAIA racewalk champion Anthony Peters, a competitor in the United States Olympic Trials in the 20K racewalk last weekend, was representing the United States in international competition during his college career.

Tomlin said that also provided Ohioze with a chance to understand the international opportunities that existed.

“He could see how that was a great experience that was for Anthony and I think that served as motivation in some respects,’’ Tomlin said.