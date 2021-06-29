Former Bee will lead Black Hawk program

Tarah Rayos has a blend of experiences which make her “a perfect fit” for her new role as the softball coach at Black Hawk College.
From her time as a competitor at the junior-college level to when she gained an understanding of the strong softball culture in the Quad Cities during her time as a student-athlete and graduate assistant coach at St. Ambrose University, Rayos will use her past to build future teams at Black Hawk.
With coaching experience gained at St. Ambrose and Mount Mary University, an NCAA Division III program in Milwaukee, Rayos begins work with the Braves on July 12 where her first tasks include adding a handful of final pieces to Black Hawk’s 2021 recruiting class.
“From her experiences at Elgin and Waubonsee, she understands junior college athletics, and from her time as a student-athlete and coach at St. Ambrose, she knows the Quad-Cities,’’ Black Hawk director of athletics Arnie Chavera said.
“She is a perfect fit for what we’re looking for in a young coach and we’re excited to have Tarah join the Black Hawk staff.’’
In addition to her role as the head softball coach, Rayos will also work as the community recreation coordinator at Black Hawk.
A native of West Chicago, Ill., Rayos earned first-team all-conference recognition at Elgin Community College as a freshman in 2013 and received first-team all-conference and all-region honors in 2014 at Waubonsee Community College where she was also named as the Arrowhead Conference pitcher of the year.
Rayos was a starting pitcher and second baseman at St. Ambrose during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and worked as a graduate assistant on coach Ron Ferrill’s staff with the Fighting Bees in 2017 and 2018.
She spent 2020 and 2021 as an assistant at Mount Mary on a staff led by Perry Clark, who was also Rayos’ coach at Waubonsee.
“Coming back to the Quad-Cities last weekend, it felt like home and I’m excited to be coming back to an area I really enjoyed when I was at St. Ambrose and an area that is known for great softball, both its travel programs and at the high school level,’’ Rayos said.
Using her own experience as an example, Rayos believes junior-college programs can be a good starting point for players at the collegiate level.
“In more ways than a lot of people imagine,’’ Rayos said. “Junior colleges can certainly help families from an expense standpoint, they can give student-athletes a chance to stay closer to home and something that was huge for me, playing at the junior-college level gave me time to figure out what that next step would be and decide what I wanted to do from an academic standpoint.’’
That time positioned Rayos for an opportunity at St. Ambrose, where she earned an undergraduate degree in marketing and a Master’s in business administration in addition to developing a passion for coaching.
In addition to working as a graduate assistant coach with Ferrill’s program, Rayos began to offer individual instruction and continued work that has grown to include coaching with travel programs in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas.
“In working with coach Ferrill and coach Clark, I’ve enjoyed having a chance to work with young players and help them develop and work toward their own goals,’’ Rayos said. “Coaching became something I wanted to do and now, I’m looking forward to coming back to the Quad-Cities and leading the program at Black Hawk.’’
Rayos replaces Carrie Calderon as the coach at Black Hawk.
Calderon, who topped 750 victories and won 16 Arrowhead Conference championships in a position she had held since 1994, resigned as the Braves’ coach earlier this year.