Former Bee will lead Black Hawk program

Rayos was a starting pitcher and second baseman at St. Ambrose during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and worked as a graduate assistant on coach Ron Ferrill’s staff with the Fighting Bees in 2017 and 2018.

She spent 2020 and 2021 as an assistant at Mount Mary on a staff led by Perry Clark, who was also Rayos’ coach at Waubonsee.

“Coming back to the Quad-Cities last weekend, it felt like home and I’m excited to be coming back to an area I really enjoyed when I was at St. Ambrose and an area that is known for great softball, both its travel programs and at the high school level,’’ Rayos said.

Using her own experience as an example, Rayos believes junior-college programs can be a good starting point for players at the collegiate level.

“In more ways than a lot of people imagine,’’ Rayos said. “Junior colleges can certainly help families from an expense standpoint, they can give student-athletes a chance to stay closer to home and something that was huge for me, playing at the junior-college level gave me time to figure out what that next step would be and decide what I wanted to do from an academic standpoint.’’