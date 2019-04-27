DES MOINES — Carly Donahue and Kelli DeGeorge shared high-fives, hugs and laughs during their storied high school track and field careers at Pleasant Valley.
Now competing for the University of Iowa, they were back in the stadium where many of those memorable high school moments took place.
“It has been awesome to live a dream and competing with the greatest athletes in the country,” DeGeorge said. “To come back here to Drake and know the officials, fans, (public address announcer) Mike Jay, you feel at home.
“This is my seventh year here, and it is really exciting to be in an Iowa uniform from an Iowa (high) school at the Drake Relays. There is nothing better.”
DeGeorge, in her junior season, won four Class 4A high school high jump titles. She placed fifth in the university/college division Saturday with a leap of 5 feet, 5 ¼ inches.
Donahue, who won four events at the Drake Relays in her senior season, had a partial tear of her PCL in her freshman season during a time trial in practice. She was in a brace for two months.
“It has been a long-time coming,” said Donahue, who ran on Iowa’s shuttle hurdle relay Saturday. “There have definitely been some ups and downs, and school is a whole another level of stress in college.
“Still, it has been worth it. I get to be with (former PV standout) Addie Swanson at practice every day. We have a close-knit group of hurdlers.”
DeGeorge has jumped 5-7 twice this outdoor season and once indoors. Even though she hasn’t matched her high school best yet, DeGeorge believes the pieces are starting to come together.
In high school, DeGeorge relied on speed and power over the bar. Now instead of having three sports to juggle, she is learning the more technical side of the high jump.
Because of that, she believes a personal best is on the horizon.
“I’m chomping at the bit,” she said. “It just takes one pop off to get it. I’m close at practice, but it is definitely hard to see from the outside because you just see the marks. I’m really excited to put it all together at the conference meet in a couple weeks.”
Donahue just had a personal best in the 400 hurdles last weekend at 61.33 seconds. This was her first time competing at Drake Stadium since high school.
“It was the goal last year, but it didn’t quite happen,” Donahue said. “Being here this year just means a lot to me.”
Swanson ran a personal-best in the 400 hurdles Friday. She also ran on the shuttle hurdle relay and the runner-up 1,600 relay for Iowa. It was the first time Swanson had competed on a shuttle hurdle team.
Iowa captured its first Hy-Vee Cup in the women's university division.
North Scott alum Erica Loussaert anchored Northern Iowa’s fifth place shuttle hurdle relay team in 60.04 seconds.
More gold for Lindsey: Less than 24 hours after winning the 200, Rock Island graduate and Iowa Central freshman Courtney Lindsey added a Drake Relays championship flag in the 100.
Despite less than favorable weather conditions, Lindsey ran a blistering 10.34 seconds to beat a field that included Houston’s Terence Ware and six other Division I sprinters.
Local flavor: St. Ambrose finished fifth in the women’s distance medley Iowa college division. The relay featured three former Quad-City preps in Lani Hillard (Louisa-Muscatine), Corrie Reiley (Prophetstown) and Keeley Knobloch (Moline). Ambrose crossed in 12 minutes, 26.92 seconds.
The Bees were seventh in the men’s distance medley with four Q-C alums in Rane Nichols (Davenport West), Jack Reemtsma (Davenport Central), Kyle Sellers (Geneseo) and Josh Pestka (North Scott) in 10:26.50.