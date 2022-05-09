Former Saber thrives in Golden State opportunity

Lucas Bixby wasn’t necessarily California dreamin’ as he looked for a place to continue his college baseball career a year ago.

But, the pitcher who prepped at Central DeWitt High School has enjoyed a dream season on the West Coast.

The junior has thrived in a starting role at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, Calif., earning first-team All-Golden State Athletic Conference honors after going 9-0 with a 3.13 earned run average in 13 appearances for the Lions.

Bixby walked just 14 batters and struck out 50 over 74.2 innings of work for the NAIA program, sharing the league lead for victories and ranking fifth in ERA while allowing two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 12 starts.

"I’ve always been a little tough on myself. I feel like I’ve had a decent year. I know I have put in the work and it’s paying off," Bixby said. "It’s been different, being away from home, but I’ve learned a lot on my own because of that."

The 6-foot-3 right-hander joined the Vanguard program after spending the past two seasons at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington.

His experience there, as well as experience at Central DeWitt, combined to build the foundation Bixby has built on since joining the Lions after pitching last summer for Battle Creek in the summer collegiate Northwoods League.

Bixby believes the roots of his recent success can be traced to Sabers coach Shane Sikkema instilling basic core beliefs in the team.

"Coach ‘Sik’ always talked about how hard you had to work if you wanted to take your game to that next level; if you wanted to get to the state tournament or play in state championship games," Bixby said. “That carries over as you work your way up in this game. The hard work, the dedication, the love for the game, that comes from playing in high school and the things I learned then."

That led Bixby to the junior college level, where coach Justin Schulte and pitching coach Brad Merritt helped Bixby learn "the finer points of baseball, the details that make a difference."

Bixby worked primarily out of the bullpen for Southeastern last season as a sophomore, making just one start among his 19 appearances for the Blackhawks while going 3-1 with one save and a 2.67 ERA.

When the season was over, Bixby had a decision to make.

He ultimately opted for packing his bags for the West Coast and an opportunity at Vanguard, which offered him a chance to pursue academic opportunities in physical therapy and challenge his abilities in baseball.

The Lions had just earned their first-ever conference championship in the sport and 10th-year coach Rob Pegg’s program offered Bixby a chance to do something he had not done before.

"Most of the hitters I’m facing have been able to play the game year-round and there was some appeal to competing in a different and warmer climate," Bixby said. "It has been everything I hoped for and probably has exceeded my expectations.’’

That included the opportunity to train at the Chapman Baseball Compound, which like Vanguard is located in Orange County and provided Bixby with a chance to gain additional instruction before the start of his collegiate season.

"There are so many resources available here that have helped me,"’ Bixby said.

He says has worked to gain velocity on his fastball and has developed his split-finger change-up to the point where it has become his go-to pitch.

"I’ve been striking out a lot of guys with that and it was something I gained a lot of confidence in last fall," said Bixby, who has helped the Lions build a 43-13 record this season.

Bixby said he expects to return to Battle Creek for a second season in the Northwoods League this summer, looking for the same type of experience he gained a year ago.

"I was definitely thrown to the wolves. Coming out of Southeastern, I found myself on the same team with a second baseman from Vanderbilt who I watched play in the College World Series and a guy from Miami (Fla.)," Bixby said. "They were good dudes, but it was eye-opening and it really helped me."

He believes his experience at Vanguard now has done the same thing.

"I think moving to a city of 200,000 in a different part of the country, experiencing living on my own and experiencing competing in a different type of competition has all been good for me," Bixby said. "It’s helped in life and it’s helped me in baseball, being able to develop and grow as a player. It’s been an eye-opening experience for me and has helped me see the opportunities that are out there moving forward."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.