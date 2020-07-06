Four Hawkeyes test positive for virus

Despite conducting far fewer tests for COVID-19 than in the previous week-long reporting cycles, the Iowa athletic department recorded its highest percentage of positive test results last week.

Iowa reported Monday four positive results among the five COVID-19 tests that were administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of June 29-July 5 as part of the return-to-campus protocol.

Since testing began on May 29 as part of a pilot program that will serve as a blueprint for re-opening the entire campus, a total of 413 student-athletes, coaches and athletic department staff members have been tested for the coronavirus.

A total of 21 positive tests and 392 negative tests have been received and 18 of the positive tests have been recorded in the past three weeks.

Before being tested, Iowa’s athletic department is asking participants to sign a pledge designed to encourage individuals to think about potential consequences to their actions.

Director of athletics Gary Barta said the pledge is just that, not a release form of any type.