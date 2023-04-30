At the crowded top of the softball standings in the American Rivers Conference, several former Clinton Comettes have helped Coe College play its way into the thick of the conference race.

Catcher Bree Mangelsen from Northeast, and outfielders Ruby Kappeler from Durant and Madi Parson from Camanche played together and against each other prior to teaming up with the Kohawks.

“We’ve been around each other since we were little kids, playing for Comettes on a travel team, playing against each other in high school and now together again at Coe,’’ Mangelsen said. “We’re not just teammates. We’re developed friendships that will last a lifetime.’’

That camaraderie extends to a senior-filled roster that has helped Coe build a 29-7 record, including an 11-3 record in the American Rivers Conference heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Kohawks, ranked 17th in last week’s NCAA Division III poll, join Central and Luther in the top 25 nationally and all three are within one loss of each other with differing number of games remaining.

Coe, with just two league games remaining against six-win Buena Vista, will concentrate on what has been a successful formula throughout the season.

“Our goal is always the same, to play our game,’’ Kappeler said. “We’ve beaten a lot of good teams that way, not getting caught up in what other teams do and just concentrate on our own game.’’

That game includes finding a number of ways to generate offense.

The Kohawks mix a blend of power with some small ball and the ability to drive the ball as needed.

“We have a lot of different strengths that we can use as we need and it makes a difference,’’ Kappeler said.

Kappeler and Mangelsen are among the top four hitters on the team this spring.

Mangelsen is off to a .336 start, second on the team, with six doubles, one triple and six home runs while driving in 30 runs.

A .321 hitter, Kappeler currently has nine doubles, three triples and a pair of homers with 19 RBI and has been successful in 9-of-10 stolen base attempts.

Parson, also a volleyball standout at Coe who has seen action in 21 games, is batting .317 with two doubles, one triple and seven RBI.

Coe is led by a strong senior class that includes Kappeler and Parson, who are among seniors expected to return next spring for a fifth year.

“They’re such a tight group and I feel like we’re going to be that much better next year with nearly all of the seniors back,’’ Mangelsen said. “It’s pretty exciting to think about, but our focus right now is on making the most of this season.’’

Kappeler describes the group as close as well as competitive.

“We’ve been together through a lot, COVID and all, and I think it has helped us become a pretty tight team,’’ Kappeler said.

“We enjoy being around each other as a team and competing together. We have a lot of talent here. We have good pitchers, we have good hitters and good defenders and it just all fits together. Our pitching this year has been spectacular.’’

The seniors on the Kohawks roster won a conference title as freshmen and have that as a goal this season as well as a starting point for postseason play.

“We didn’t accomplish the goals we set out to accomplish last year and that is the motivation now,’’ Mangelsen said. “This team has put in the work to make it happen.’’

Beyond practices, Mangelsen said putting in extra work is a labor of love for Coe players.

She said most take time to spend time in the batting cages three or four times each week.

“We’re all committed to just getting better, spending an hour or so each day doing what we can to improve as a player,’’ Mangelsen said. “The results show during the season and on game days.’’

She said that is part of what it takes to compete at a level the Kohawks want to be at.

“We play in such a competitive conference and I think that’s a good thing,’’ Mangelsen said. “You have to be ready to compete whenever you step on the field because you know you’re going up against a good team. The teams in the conference make each other better.’’

Kappeler sees that as something that prepares Coe for tests outside of the league.

“We’re prepared for those games against ranked teams and in the postseason because we’ve been playing that caliber of competition all season long,’’ said Kappeler, among Coe seniors planning to come back next season for a fifth year. “The ARC is stacked. You don’t ever get a day off in this conference.’’

And that suits with Kohawks just fine.

“The competition. That’s the great part about it, playing together and accomplishing good things as a team when you are going up against good opponents,’’ Mangelsen said.

“We’re all working toward the same goal, to be playing our best softball in the conference tournament and the postseason and we know that will only happen as long as we continue to play together and play as a team.''