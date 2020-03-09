From D-III to D-I, Daniels steps up his game

“To be pushed by teammates every single day took me back to where I was when I was starting out and to be in that role at the end of my career, to feel like an underdog again, it energized me,’’ Daniels said. “It’s been a great experience for me in a situation where I really didn’t know what to expect.’’

While the Central schedule challenged Daniels frequently with strong multi-events competition that prepared him well for the Division III Championships, he has dealt with an entirely different level of challenge from one week to the next in the Big Ten.

Before finishing second in the heptathlon at the Big Ten Championships in Geneva, Ohio, Daniels established an Iowa school record by scoring 5,689 points while taking first at the Husker Invitational last month, establishing new personal bests in each event with a score which ranked sixth nationally at the time.

Daniels was seeded first entering the Big Ten Championships and performed well in most events, including setting a lifetime personal best in the shot put.

But, he didn’t meet his expectations in the two he has competed in the longest, the high jump and the long jump.