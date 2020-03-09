From D-III to D-I, Daniels steps up his game

Academics precipitated a change in scenery which has rejuvenated the athletics career of Iowa senior Will Daniels.
A two-time NCAA Division III heptathlon champion indoors at Central College who also won the Division III decathlon championship outdoors last spring is preparing to compete this week in the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships for the first time.
A runner-up finish for the Hawkeyes in the heptathlon at the Big Ten Championships last month qualified the Geneseo native for competition that begins Friday in Albuquerque.
“I came in with no expectations, but I’m having the time of my life,’’ Daniels said. “New scenery, new coaches and teammates, new challenges, it’s been like I’m starting over in my last year of collegiate eligibility. It’s a whole new experience.’’
Daniels didn’t really know what to expect when he decided to become a Hawkeye, utilizing the NCAA’s graduate transfer option for his final year of eligibility after earning his undergraduate degree at Central in three years.
He said he didn’t leave the American Rivers Conference program and its strong multi-events program in track and field to pursue athletic opportunities.
“That’s something that really wasn’t on my radar at all. I simply had met the graduation requirements at Central and I was looking to begin working toward my graduate degree,’’ Daniels said.
That led Daniels to Iowa, where he is enrolled in the Master’s program in clinical exercise physiology. In addition to taking graduate-level courses he now finds himself working as a teaching assistant in an anatomy lab and a physiology lab.
When he made the decision to enroll in graduate school at Iowa, Daniels inquired about the possibility of using his final year of eligibility with the Hawkeyes.
He found an opportunity in coach Joey Woody’s program, which won the Big Ten outdoor team title last spring and earned Iowa’s best finish at the Big Ten indoor championships since 1963 with a runner-up finish last month.
Woody and assistant coach Paige Knodle are working to grow the depth of Iowa’s multi-event roster and in Daniels, they added an experienced competitor.
“I really didn’t know what to expect. It’s an entirely new practice environment and I found myself surrounded by guys in every event who could beat me every single day in practice,’’ Daniels said.
He said working with new coaches has provided new insight as he trains, allowing for him to build on what he learned from Central multi-sports assistant Jim Fuller.
In addition to getting used to new surroundings, Daniels found himself in another situation he didn’t mind.
“To be pushed by teammates every single day took me back to where I was when I was starting out and to be in that role at the end of my career, to feel like an underdog again, it energized me,’’ Daniels said. “It’s been a great experience for me in a situation where I really didn’t know what to expect.’’
While the Central schedule challenged Daniels frequently with strong multi-events competition that prepared him well for the Division III Championships, he has dealt with an entirely different level of challenge from one week to the next in the Big Ten.
Before finishing second in the heptathlon at the Big Ten Championships in Geneva, Ohio, Daniels established an Iowa school record by scoring 5,689 points while taking first at the Husker Invitational last month, establishing new personal bests in each event with a score which ranked sixth nationally at the time.
Daniels was seeded first entering the Big Ten Championships and performed well in most events, including setting a lifetime personal best in the shot put.
But, he didn’t meet his expectations in the two he has competed in the longest, the high jump and the long jump.
“The two events I started in going back to high school and before, they let me down,’’ said Daniels, who scored 5,639 in his runner-up effort. “So I have a few things to clean up heading into nationals but that’s not unusual.’’
He travels to New Mexico this week with his eyes on a top-eight finish, an All-American opportunity at the Division I level that he wasn’t even thinking about a year ago at this time.
“Ideally, I’ll be able to score some team points. I want to put together a consistent two days, have one or two events go really well and be above average in the rest of them,’’ Daniels said. “If I can make that happen, it will be a great week, just doing the best I can.’’
That approach worked well for Daniels at Central and continues to be at the core of his objectives now.
"I've been fortunate to learn from good coaches and have great support along the way, going back to Geneseo and Central and now at Iowa,'' Daniels said. "What I've learned from every step is a part of me now.''