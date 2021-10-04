Geneseo's Brown embraces rare opportunities at SIU

She was injured for most of her freshman year in 2019 and the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19. However, she now generally is the No. 3 runner on a team with aspirations to contend in the Oct. 29 Missouri Valley Conference meet.

Brown finished fifth overall as the Salukis won the championship of the Soybean Invitational, hosted by Tennessee-Martin, on Sept. 3. Two weeks later, she was 51st out of 144 runners in a much more challenging field at Illinois State’s Redbird Invitational.

In between, Brown has been running 45 miles a week, taking only Sundays off. She and her teammates run slightly longer distances on Tuesdays and Fridays, then do an even longer run on Saturday. The training program is individually tailored for each runner and since Brown was injured early in her college career, she runs a few less miles. She does only 11 miles on Saturdays.

It’s a substantial work load for someone who didn’t gravitate to running right away.

“Actually, when I was younger I did some running camp things and I hated it, hated running,’’ Brown said.

But she still decided to go out for the cross country team when she got to middle school.