Geneseo's Brown embraces rare opportunities at SIU

Cross country at the college level is a sport in which the athletes don’t get many competitive opportunities.
The football team plays once a week. The volleyball and basketball teams play two or three times a week. It seems as though the softball and baseball teams play nearly every day.
But NCAA Division I cross country programs such as the one at Southern Illinois go weeks at a time without competing. The Salukis are running in an invitational every two weeks this fall and none of them are at home. The team members practice for 14 days to run for perhaps 20 minutes.
Former Geneseo High School track and cross country Josie Brown admitted it has been difficult to get used to.
“It’s different from high school but it’s definitely needed considering the difference in the competition level," Brown said. "There’s just a very big difference in competition and what standard you hold yourself to when you’re going to meets …
“Not having meets definitely makes the grind a little bit harder,’’ she added. “Considering cross country is pretty tough in itself, it’s really nice to finally get out there. It’s just exciting to go out there and see how far your training has gotten you so far.’’
Brown has been prospering in that environment this fall in her first real opportunity to compete with the Salukis’ cross country team.
She was injured for most of her freshman year in 2019 and the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19. However, she now generally is the No. 3 runner on a team with aspirations to contend in the Oct. 29 Missouri Valley Conference meet.
Brown finished fifth overall as the Salukis won the championship of the Soybean Invitational, hosted by Tennessee-Martin, on Sept. 3. Two weeks later, she was 51st out of 144 runners in a much more challenging field at Illinois State’s Redbird Invitational.
In between, Brown has been running 45 miles a week, taking only Sundays off. She and her teammates run slightly longer distances on Tuesdays and Fridays, then do an even longer run on Saturday. The training program is individually tailored for each runner and since Brown was injured early in her college career, she runs a few less miles. She does only 11 miles on Saturdays.
It’s a substantial work load for someone who didn’t gravitate to running right away.
“Actually, when I was younger I did some running camp things and I hated it, hated running,’’ Brown said.
But she still decided to go out for the cross country team when she got to middle school.
“My dad was always into running," she said. “I remember going to the Quad Cities Marathon to cheer him on when I was younger. So basically he got me into cross country and I liked the team atmosphere. In middle school, they make it really fun by keeping you involved in a lot of things."
The coaches at Geneseo also made it fun and Brown developed into a two-time state qualifier in cross country. Her 28th-place finish in the state meet as a senior was the best by a Maple Leafs female runner in seven years.
She also qualified for the Class 2A state track meet in the 800 meters three times, finishing third as a senior, and placed seventh in the 800 at the AAU Junior National Games in 2018.
She chose Southern Illinois over a handful of other schools because she liked the exercise science program and the atmosphere of the cross country team.
“They have some pretty cool research opportunities here at SIU,’’ Brown said. “Also, for the team, our coach is really good at making individualistic programs and it’s a small team. Being more than a number is always great.’’
Brown, who hopes to become a physical therapist, also was eager to become part of SIU’s Strong Survivors program.
“It’s basically an exercise and nutrition program for individuals that have either had cancer or have been a caregiver to someone that had cancer,’’ she said. “That really drew me to SIU. Currently, I’m involved with three different individuals within the program. It’s definitely teaching me a lot for the future and it’s just a nice way to give back to the community.’’
She said she feels a personal connection to what she is doing in the program since her great aunt died of lung cancer.
For now, she is focused on helping the cross country team achieve something special. The Salukis have one more invitational, on Oct. 15 at Bradley, then will run in the Valley meet two weeks later on the same course they ran in the Redbird Invitational.
“From when I got here freshman year to now, I think we’ve experienced a lot of positive growth,’’ Brown said. "We’ve come a long way. We had some challenging personalities and people who didn’t necessarily enjoy running. Now we’re all pretty big competitors and it’s even more of a family than when I visited …
“During COVID, we all had to be here and train together when the rest of the community and the world was shut down. It kind of helped us get close to each other and going through all of that together, every meet is just another opportunity to go enjoy ourselves and have a good time and see where our fitness is.’’