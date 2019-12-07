Giovanine collects 500th win

Win No. 500 will either be very memorable for Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine or be one that he would like to forget as soon as possible.
The Vikings lost a double-digit second-half lead, watched as visiting Carroll hit a 3-pointer to force overtime and then had to hold their collective breath as a half-court shot at the final buzzer sailed wide of the hoop to secure a 65-63 CCIW victory over the Pioneers.
“Every win is to be celebrated,” said Giovanine, who now sports a career 500-229 record in his 27th season as a coach, 420-144 in 21 seasons at Augie. “Wins are hard to get.”
Saturday's was especially elusive as it mirrored how the CCIW race could play out this season.
Early in the game, there were offsetting technicals on each coach. There was a flagrant foul on a turnover and the Vikings lost that double-digit lead as they went over eight minutes without a field goal in the second half, their lead wilted under heavy Pioneer defensive pressure and 25 turnovers.
“We've been there before and struggled to extend,” said Giovanine of seeing a script that has now played out three times early this season with his 5-2, 1-0 CCIW club losing sizable margins. “I'd say so far that's the Achilles of this team. We haven't been able to put games away. … We had some awfully good stretches there.”
Down 55-54, junior guard Jack Jelen hit a tear-drop runner in the lane and then added two free throws after a Carroll miss to give the Vikings a 58-55 lead with :16.1 left in regulation.
Carroll's David Anilus dribbled the length of the court for a tough layup against Augie's tall timber with :09.3 remaining.
Senior Austin Elledge, showing he was finally ready to be in the lineup after being sidelined with a strained groin, stepped up and calmly hit nothing but net on two free throws with :07.5 left as Augie went up 60-57.
But Carroll (7-2, 1-1 CCIW) had the answer, dribbling through Augie's pressure and getting the ball to Charlie Soule who hit a 3 from the right wing with :01 left in regulation.
Elledge launched a three-quarter court shot that was off line.
The overtime gave the Vikings a chance to regroup and they responded. Micah Martin (11 points, eight rebounds) scored down low and Elledge hit a baseline pull-up jumper as Augie took a 64-60 lead with 3:26 left in overtime. While Augie never lost the lead, it was a precarious advantage until Martin grabbed a rebound of a missed front end of a one-and-bonus free throw with :06 left in OT.
Augie's tough defense allowed only a 3-pointer in overtime as the Vikings held the Pioneers to their lowest point total of the season and well below their 78.1 points per game average.
Elledge had a team-high 16 points.
Women
Augustana 84, Carroll 74: The Carroll Pioneers opened Saturday's CCIW women's basketball game by hitting 3-point shots on three of their first four possessions against Augustana.
Undaunted, the hosting Vikings proved to have plenty of answers for that quick start. Actually out-shooting the Pioneers, the Vikings also employed a tough defense and some crisp offense to methodically roll to victory.
"We talk about the game being a game of runs and teams are going to get their runs at some points throughout the game, we just have to withstand it by focusing in and playing disciplined defensively," Augie coach Mark Beinborn said. "At the same time we have to stay poised on offense and get some movement and play from the paint."
Even with that hot start from Carroll, Augie battled back and had the lead by the 4:52 mark of the first quarter when former Rock Island prep Justice Edell drilled back-to-back 3s. At that point, Augie led 15-13, but it trailed 24-22 at the end of the first quarter.
Another 3, by freshman Macy Beinborn, on the heels of another Edell triple gave the Vikings (5-5, 1-1 CCIW) the lead for good at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter.
Lambert and Jeni Crain then hit 3-pointers in the final 32 seconds of the first half, with Crain banking in a shot from the wing at the buzzer for a 48-40 Viking advantage.
Augie carried that momentum into the third quarter. With tight defense at the start holding Carroll without a field goal until the 4:23 mark of the frame, the Vikings opened a double-digit lead. By that time, the Vikings led 59-43.
Edell led five Augie scorers in double-figures with 17 points. Lambert added 14 as Lex Jones, Gabi Loiz and Crain all added 11.