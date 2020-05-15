Glynn won't stray far from Hawkeye mat

Coach Tom Brands praised Glynn’s leadership and reliability throughout the top-ranked Hawkeyes’ 2019-20 season, stepping into the lineup when needed and providing both Dan Hodge Trophy winner Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto with a quality workout partner on a daily basis.

“He’s making our team better every single day with his willingness to help his teammates,’’ Brands said in January.

It was all part of a senior season that didn’t end the way Glynn or any of the Hawkeyes imagined.

With nine wrestlers seeded in the top eight for the NCAA Championships that Iowa was favored to win before it was canceled because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Glynn missed out on an opportunity for a special ending to his collegiate career.

“We were right where we needed to be, and it was a tough way for it to end, but it was something that was out of our control,’’ Glynn said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of teammates or coaches to be around. I was blessed to be a part of it all and I wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else.’’

The opportunity to still be around now motivates Glynn in other ways.