IOWA CITY — Beth Goetz has been named the University of Iowa’s interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1, according to information released by university officials this week.

Goetz, who is deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer, will hold the Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. She will take over the program after current athletics director Gary Barta announced a week ago that he will retire after 17 years at the university, effective Aug. 1.

A national search for Barta’s permanent replacement is planned for some time in early 2024, according to university officials.

Goetz’s appointment must be approved by the Board of Regents, State of Iowa.

“Beth is a talented and respected leader not only at Iowa, but also at the national level in college athletics,” said UI President Barbara Wilson. “I am grateful she has agreed to lead this crucial part of our university and I am confident she will generate a lot of excitement and forward momentum for our student-athletes, coaches, athletics staff, and Hawkeye fans.”

Goetz joined the Iowa athletics staff in September 2022 from Ball State University, where she served as director of athletics for four years. At Ball State, she supervised 19 Division I sports teams, all head coaches, and senior staff. Before that, she served as the chief operating officer/senior woman administrator in the University of Connecticut athletics department from 2016-18. She previously served as the University of Minnesota’s deputy athletics director from 2013-15 and interim athletics director during the 2015-16 season.

Goetz was named to the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee in 2018 and served as vice chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee in 2021-22. She was named by Women Leaders in College Sports as the 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Executive of the Year and recognized by the Indianapolis Business Journal as one of the publication’s 2021 Women of Influence.

A former soccer student-athlete and college coach, she received a Bachelor of Arts from Clemson University in 1996 and a master’s degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2000.