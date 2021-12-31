Grant, a pioneer in women's athletics, dies

On the eve of the start of the 50th anniversary year of Title IX, a pioneer in the fight for gender equity in athletics passed away Friday.
Dr. Christine Grant, an administrator and coach at the University of Iowa who elevated the prominence of the Hawkeye women’s basketball program with her hire of C. Vivian Stringer, died at the age of 85.
“Without Dr. Grant’s commitment and efforts to gender equality, girls and women would not be able to experience the benefit of sport the way we know it today,’’ Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said in a statement.
“Dr. Grant taught me to think in a different way. I can hear her words of wisdom bouncing around in my mind now and forever. I love Dr. Grant. She has told me to call her Christine numerous times but out of respect, she will always be Dr. Grant to me – the woman who helped change the landscape of women’s athletics.’’
That change started shortly after the native of Scotland was hired by Iowa as the first director of athletics for its then separate women’s athletics department in 1973.
She held that position until her retirement on Aug. 31, 2000 and Iowa merged its men’s and women’s athletics departments into one after she stepped away from the role she held for nearly three decades.
Grant, who earned undergraduate, masters and doctorate degrees from Iowa, coached field hockey at the onset of her career as she operated the women’s athletics department out of Halsey Hall on the east side of the Iowa campus.
She was a strong proponent of Title IX, federal legislation passed in 1972 that required equal opportunities for men and women in athletics and academics.
Grant served as a consultant for the Civil Rights Title IX task force at that time and her leadership in the area was among the reasons she was presented the Gerald R. Ford Award.
At Iowa, Grant oversaw 12 women’s athletics programs that combined to win 27 Big Ten championships.
The Hawkeye field hockey program won the NCAA title in 1986 and made a dozen appearances in the Final Four..
Her hire of Stringer led Iowa to become a national power in basketball, something that had already caught the attention of fans before Iowa made the program’s only Final Four appearance to date in 1993.
Iowa also drew the attention of the fire marshal when it jammed a national record crowd of 22,157 into 15,500-seat Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Ohio State on Feb. 3, 1985.
The situation led to a letter of reprimand from the Iowa City Fire Department which Grant framed and hung in her office, proud of the incredible scene which made a statement that times were changing for women’s athletics.
Barbara Burke, deputy director of athletics and the senior women’s administrator in the Iowa athletics department, called Grant at trailblazer.
“What an amazing example. It is because of Dr. Christine Grant, and other women like her, that I have the opportunities that I have today. I can state all the obvious. Leader. Mentor. Pioneer. But more importantly a life well lived,’’ Burke said in a statement.
“She impacted so many individuals. The legacy she established will live on. Thank you, Dr. Grant, for setting the example and simply being you.’’
Grant was an active leader in multiple organizations during her career. She was a founding member of the Association of Intercollege Athletics for Women, serving as that organization’s president-elect, president and past president from 1979-82.
She also served on the board of directors of the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators from 1984-87, serving as that group’s president from 1987-89 and chairing its committee on gender equity.