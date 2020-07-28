Grid Club anniversary year scratched

A number of traditional Grid Club guests — Dan Gable, Tom Brands, Gary Dolphin, Jess Settles, Kirk Speraw, Rick Heller and Bob Hansen — were also scheduled to appear.

"We had a really good year planned out and the Knights of Columbus were working with us on ways to distribute the meals safely, but with a crowd that skews older in average age, there were questions about how many people would come out each week," Jorgensen said.

"A lot of folks right now are staying home more, and I don’t blame them. We’re looking forward to seeing everybody back in 2021."

Weekly attendance at the Grid Club has averaged around 75-80 in recent years with area football coaches discussing their teams each week before a representative from Iowa athletics or a former Hawkeye player speaks to the group.

Each luncheon is also taped by Mediacom, which airs it at some point over the following week to 750,000 of its customers in a nine-state region.

Jorgensen is joined by Barrett’s son, Bill Barrett, Paul Flynn, Thom Cornelis and Don Grensing in organizing the series of luncheons.

"There’s a lot of work that goes into putting everything together and we take pride in trying to make the Grid Club better all the time," Jorgensen said. "It’s a tradition, but people seem to be understanding about why we’ve decided to take this year off. It was a hard decision and we’ll miss it, but we’ll be back next year."

