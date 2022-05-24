'Grinder' has Hawkeyes set for Big Ten tourney

IOWA CITY — Iowa will bring more than the Big Ten pitcher of the year and the league’s freshman of the year to the conference tournament that begins Wednesday in Omaha, Neb.

The Hawkeyes will also bring plenty of momentum, winning 17 of their last 22 games and playing the perfect prelude to Iowa’s 9 a.m. tourney opener at Charles Schwab Field against Penn State.

After routing Indiana 30-16 and 12-0 in the first two games of the final series of the regular season, the Hawkeyes won a 2-1 decision over the Hoosiers in the final game of a 33-17 regular season.

“We needed one of them,’’ coach Rick Heller said. “We needed to have a grinder, to have to find a way to get it done, fight through tough situations and we fought our way out of it.’’

The Hawkeyes had the support of a home crowd at Banks Field that wasn’t bashful about supporting their team, providing a tournament-like atmosphere in critical moments.

Relief pitcher Ben Beutel, who earned second-team all-Big Ten honors Tuesday, stranded five Hoosiers on base in two innings of scoreless relief work in the regular-season finale.

The senior from Davenport Assumption said even experiencing that atmosphere should be beneficial as Iowa prepares for the start of postseason competition.

“It was really loud at some points and that was good to be in that kind of atmosphere,’’ Beutel said.

Every bit as important were the situations the Hawkeyes were forced to work out of during the final innings of the one-run game, just the fifth Iowa has played in its 29 games since opening its Big Ten schedule.

“It was good for us to be in that situation,’’ Beutel said. “So, when it does happen in the conference playoffs – I don’t know what you call it – but when it happens there we have to be ready to focus and get locked in to get the job done.’’

Pitcher Ty Langenberg, who pitched five shutout innings in his start in that 2-1 game, said the experience of working successfully in close games will only help the Hawkeyes’ confidence in Big Ten tourney play.

“There are going to be more games like this and we need to be ready for them. Games like this help you,’’ Langenberg said.

Iowa will face first-round opponent Penn State – one of two Big Ten tourney qualifiers the Hawkeyes did not play this season – after receiving two of the Big Ten’s top individual honors Tuesday.

Redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur became the second straight Hawkeye to earn Big Ten pitcher of the year honors, following the selection of Assumption graduate Trenton Wallace a year ago.

Mazur, who joined first baseman Peyton Williams in receiving first-team all-league honors, went 5-1 with a 2.59 ERA in eight Big Ten starts, leading the conference in ERA, wins and 55.2 innings of work. He is 7-2 with a 3.05 ERA for the season.

Outfielder Keaton Anthony was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and joined Beutel in earning second-team all-Big Ten honors. Hitting .360 for the season, Anthony was third in the Big Ten with 20 doubles and fourth with a .694 slugging percentage.

Anthony is the first Hawkeye to earn Big Ten freshman of the year honors since C.J. Thieleke in 1994.

Williams earned first-team honors after hitting .356 with 38 RBI and collecting 31 extra-base hits.

Beutel enjoyed a breakthrough senior season with Iowa, going 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA and four saves in a team-leading 26 appearances.

He allowed just 17 hits, struck out 36 batters and walked four in 27 innings of work, which including 22 shutout performances among his 26 appearances.

Anthony was also named to the Big Ten all-freshman team along with pitcher Brody Brecht, who went 1-3 with a 2.42 ERA in 16 relief appearances. Brecht struck out 44 batters over 22.1 innings and surrendered just one extra-base hit.

