Hamilton delivers for Grand View

As the placekicker for the nationally-ranked football team at Grand View University, Nathan Hamilton has experienced a number of memorable moments.

None, however, have been better than the ride the Vikings’ senior enjoyed earlier this month.

Hamilton, a Pleasant Valley High School prep, was hoisted on the shoulders of teammates after he hit a career-long 52-yard field goal as time expired to give Grand View a 44-42 victory over visiting Benedictine earlier this month at Williams Stadium in Des Moines.

"That was a first," Hamilton said.

The Vikings had opened a 28-13 lead in the second quarter of the game against the NAIA opponent from Kansas, but an interception before halftime and a field goal after the break pulled Benedictine within 28-23 early in the third quarter.

Hamilton hit field goals from 23 and 41 yards later in the quarter to give Grand View a 34-23 advantage heading into the final quarter.

A 101-yard kickoff return and a field goal in the fourth quarter pushed Benedictine in front 42-41 with 50 seconds remaining.

Quarterback Johnny Sullivan, a former Clinton High School prep, hit North Scott alum Carson Rollinger with passes of 23 and 33 yards to set up the first late-game game-winning field goal attempt of Hamilton’s career.

"You always think about it, think about being in that situation but I’ve been a starter here for four years and until that day I never had the opportunity," Hamilton said. "Right place. Right time."

Right through the uprights.

Hamilton was prepared for the moment.

"The way the game was going, I felt like it might come down to a kick. When the final drive started, I kicked a few into the net on the sideline, just getting ready if I was needed," Hamilton said.

A few long attempts during pregame warmups and again prior to the start of the second half gave Hamilton confidence that he had the distance to convert from 52 yards.

And when he took the field with two seconds remaining, Hamilton felt ready.

Byron Ehrke, recruited off the baseball team as the Vikings’ first-year long snapper, delivered the snap to junior Kody Kruschwitz whose hold positioned Hamilton to knock through the game-winner.

"I had confidence in the snap and the hold, those guys have been great all year, and I knew all I had to do was execute the kick," Hamilton said. "I felt comfortable going out because I knew it was something we could do."

The game-deciding kick was the sixth field goal in as many attempts Hamilton had hit through the first two games of the season, connecting on all three tries and all five PAT attempts in the win over Benedictine.

For his work, Hamilton was named the NAIA national football player of the week.

During the Vikings’ 4-0 start that includes three shutout victories, Hamilton has connected on 8-of-9 field goal attempts and is perfect in each of his 20 extra-point kicks.

The success mirrors the success Hamilton has had throughout his career at Grand View. The two-time NAIA All-American owns school records with 44 career field goals and 173 PAT kicks.

Hamilton will graduate in December with a degree in kinesiology and a minor in psychology and utilizing an additional year of eligibility offered to all players in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he plans to return to Grand View next season as he begins working toward a Master’s degree that will allow him to become a certified athletic trainer.

"It’s been a great experience for me here," Hamilton said. "Every year, I’ve been part of a team that that has been in position to make a deep run in the playoffs. Coming from PV, I’m used to being expected to work hard and work toward high expectations. That prepared me well."

Going back to high school, Hamilton spent time learning his craft at the Jamie Kohl Kicking Camp and has recently picked up a few pointers while working camps held by former Iowa kicker Keith Duncan.

"I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to be around good coaches and good people to learn from and that has all helped me do what I’m doing today," Hamilton said. "It has all made a difference."