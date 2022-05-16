Harding delivers in Illini starting role

With a consistent spot on the University of Illinois baseball lineup card, Brody Harding has been delivering consistently for the Fighting Illini this season.

The third-year second baseman from Moline has started in each of the 47 games he has played this season, delivering solid defensive work in the infield and putting together the best offensive numbers of his college career.

Harding has helped Illinois play its way into a share of third place in the Big Ten Conference standings, sitting even with Iowa at 14-7 heading into the final three-game series of the conference schedule.

As Illinois prepares to open a series at Penn State on Thursday, Harding has a .981 fielding percentage on 216 chances to go with a .247 batting average that is 43 points higher than the average he finished with a year ago over 22 games.

"I feel like being in the lineup regularly is making a difference," Harding said. "It’s been a bit of an uphill battle for me at the plate, but I’m working at it. I feel like I’ve done a better job of just staying within myself and trying to do what I’m capable of. That seems to be working for me."

Harding put together a 3-for-4 game with two doubles and drove in one run to help Illinois open a weekend series against Nebraska with a victory this past Friday.

The Fighting Illini went on to win the series and have won six of their last seven games heading into the series at Penn State.

"I think we’re playing good team baseball now. We’ve made a lot of progress as a team. We have a lot of guys back from last year and I think we’ve grown and matured as a team,’" Harding said. "Hopefully we can keep building momentum over the next couple of weeks and play our way into a regional. That’s the goal."

Harding’s goal is to continue to do what he has done.

He believes the opportunity to be in the lineup on a regular basis has helped with the consistency of his game.

"It’s allowed me to just go play and I think that’s given me some confidence," Harding said, calling last season a bit of a challenge. "My mindset is different. In and out of the lineup last year, there was adversity that I had to face and I didn’t handle it as well as I could have. I see that now. I feel like I’ve matured a bit and I think that is helping me, too."

Harding has played the last two summers for Rockford in the Northwoods League, hitting .281 over 47 games for the Rivets a year ago.

He plans to return to that organization this summer.

"It’s been a good experience for me and has given me a chance to play every day," Harding said. "It’s a grind with games day after day and can be tough on the body, but I do feel like it has helped make me a better player. Getting that competition every day has been huge."

Harding believes that has helped him deliver consistently now that he has been part of the Fighting Illini’s lineup on a regular basis.

"I’ve learned how to be ready to go every day and have the right mindset to come out and compete in the moment, not get caught up in a bad game or bad at-bat. All you can control is what is right in front of you and making the most of that is what I’m trying to get done," Harding said. "Now, I’m grateful for every opportunity I get. I know I have to earn that with my work and I don’t take that for granted. I just keep working to make the most of it and go from there."

That includes finishing the current season strong.

"I feel like things are headed the right way. I want to keep making the most of every chance I get and I think that is what we are trying to do as a team, too, make the most of what we can with each game as it arrives and go from there," Harding said. "If we do that, everything will work out. This is another important week for us. We need to make the most of it and be ready to go when we get to Penn State.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.