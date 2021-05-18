Haverland leads Bees at NAIA golf meet

Led by a 2-over par 73 from Mick Haverland, the St. Ambrose men's golf team sits tied for 16th place after the opening round of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Haverland, a junior from Geneseo, sits in a tie for 16th among individuals, four shots behind a group of four players who shot 2-under 69s.
Top-ranked Point University leads the 30-team field with a 6-over 290 total. St. Ambrose totaled 308 for the day.
Owen Hultman was one shot back of Haverland for the Bees at 74, good for a tie for 28th, and Jared Tigges is tied for 81st after a 7-over 78.
The four-round tournament continues through Friday.