Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Depth chart changes and Nebraska

Comebacks, depth chart changes for Iowa and Nebraska and a new NFL home for a former Hawkeye.

1. As Michael Ojemudia returned from his own one-game absence, he watched linebacker Kristian Welch make his own dominant comeback against Illinois on Saturday.

Welch, who missed three games with a stinger before returning against Minnesota, had a career-high 12 tackles in the Hawkeyes’ win over Illinois.

“He’s gone through injuries, but kept working,’’ Ojemudia said. “When he got back out there, he was ready to go. He’s been really focused all season and it shows.’’

Welch leads Iowa with 70 tackles.

2. The majority of changes on the Iowa depth chart for Friday’s 1:30 p.m. game at Nebraska can be found in the secondary.

The return of Michael Ojemudia at right cornerback moves Riley Moss back to the second line on the depth chart at the position and shifts D.J. Johnson back to a second-team slot at left cornerback, replacing Julius Brents there.

Freshman Dane Belton moves onto depth chart as the second-team strong safety behind Geno Stone and replacing Wes Dvorak.

Also on defense, Joe Evans now shares the second-team left end position behind Chauncey Golston with John Waggoner and Dillon Doyle is the sole back-up to Kristian Welch at middle linebacker after sharing that line with Jack Campbell.

On offense, the only depth change is at running back where Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent now share the second line behind Tyler Goodson.

3. Nebraska will be without receiver Kanawai Noa in its game against Iowa.

A graduate transfer from Cal, Noa has suffered a torn meniscus and is done for the season. He sat out last weekend’s game at Maryland as well, adding to injuries the Cornhuskers are dealing with in their receiving corps.

The team’s top receiver, freshman Wan’Dale Robinson, has missed the last two games because of injury.

During his weekly news conference Monday, coach Scott Frost did not indicate if Robinson would be available for the Iowa game.

Back-up quarterback Luke McCaffrey has been taking reps at wide receiver and caught a pass last weekend against the Terrapins, adding to defensive issues for opponents.

4. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz joked that passing Joe Paterno and tying Hayden Fry to move into a share of fourth on the Big Ten’s all-time conference coaching wins list means “I’ve been here a while.’’

Ferentz is currently in his 30th season at Iowa, including a nine-year stint as an assistant on Fry-coached teams in the 1980s.

Ferentz reflected on his initial hiring in 1981 after earning his 96th Big Ten victory on Saturday, recalling that he applied for three jobs that spring.

“One at Appalachian State, no interview. One at Hawaii, I got a phone call. The guy said, ‘Hey, we need somebody that knows the West coast. I don’t know why he even called me. That was stupid, but he called,’’ said Ferentz, who was at Pittsburgh at the time. “…. And the other one was coach Fry, and my mentor Joe Moore had talked him into interviewing me.’’

The rest is Hawkeye history.