Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Enjoying the win over Nebraska

“I went to the trophy and I was the only one there,’’ said Golston, who hauled the trophy off of the rainy turf at Memorial Stadium. “I can celebrate with Keith (Duncan) in the locker room with the trophy.’’

6. Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that quickly answered a pick six by Nebraska caught Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost by surprise.

“We went into the game not wanting to kick to them,’’ he said. “We thought our coverage unit could do a good job. We were going to pooch the first couple.’’

Instead, Smith-Marsette took it to the end zone, a first for Iowa on a kickoff return since Jordan Cotton ran one back against Penn State in 2012.

“Their guy swiped at my ankle. I don’t know if he it or not. I just picked it up, just in case,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “If he didn’t, 95 no touch to the house.’’

7. It was a busy weekend for former Hawkeyes in the NFL, work that started with Micah Hyde recording six tackles and four assists for Buffalo in a win over Dallas and T.J. Hockenson catching six passes for 18 yards for Detroit in a loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving.