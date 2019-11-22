Hawkeye gameday: Illinois at Iowa

ILLINOIS AT IOWA
WEEK 11: 11 A.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC 1420 AM
LINE: Iowa by 12
SERIES: Illinois 38-24-2
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Reggie Corbin’s feet
Limited to one carry against Iowa a year ago because of injuries, Illinois’ leading rusher did gain 61 yards on seven carries against the Hawkeyes two years ago. The senior has gained 2,292 rushing yards during his college career and is teaming with a healthy Dre Brown to average 113.4 yards per game this season.
Kristian Welch’s work
The senior middle linebacker returned from a three-game absence to lead the Hawkeyes with 12 tackles in last week’s victory over Minnesota. Welch leads Iowa 58 tackles on the season and is second on the team with five pass break-ups. He’s one of the big reasons the Hawkeyes have held seven opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards.
Jake Hansen’s presence
On a team which leads the nation with 26 turnovers gained, six defensive touchdowns and 17 forced fumbles, Illinois’ junior linebacker has become one of the biggest takeaway threats in the game. Hansen leads the nation with seven forced fumbles and only teammate Stanley Green has recovered more than the three fumbles he has recovered
Brandon Smith’s return
Expected to be more involved in the Hawkeye passing game as he works back from an ankle injury, the junior is one of three Iowa receivers with more than 30 catches on the season. Only Nico Ragaini with 39 and Ihmir Smith-Marsette with 37 have more. Smith shares team lead with four touchdowns this season and has averaged 12.3 yards on his 33 catches in eight games.
Big-legged kickers
Iowa and Illinois both have helped themselves this season with the work of strong kickers. Iowa’s Keith Duncan leads the nation with 23 field goals this season in 26 attempts, successful in 11 of his 13 tries from beyond 40 yards. Illinois’ James McCourt is 9-of-13 on the season and is the only kicker in the country to have hit three field goals from 50 yards or better.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (7-3, 4-3)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nate Stanley;190;313;2,331;14;5
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Mekhi Sargent;108;482;4.5;4
Tyler Goodson;82;436;5.3;2
Toren Young;71;401;5.6;1
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;6;42;7.0;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Nico Ragaini;39;346;8.9;2
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;37;533;14.4;4
Brandon Smith;33;407;12.3;4
Tyrone Tracy;28;513;18.3;3
INTERCEPTIONS: Michael Ojemudia 2, Riley Moss 2, Djimon Colbert 1, Chauncey Golston 1, Matt Hankins 1, Geno Stone 1
SACKS: A.J. Epenesa 7, Joe Evans 3, Daviyon Nixon 3
TACKLES: Kristian Welch 58, Jack Koerner 55, Geno Stone 53, Djimon Colbert 48, Matt Hankins 41
PUNT RETURNS: Nico Ragaini 9-96-10.7, Max Cooper 2-2-1.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 11-246-22.4
Illinois (6-4, 4-3)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Brandon Peters;114;207;1,486;16;5
RUSHING;NO.;YDS;AVG;TD
Reggie Corbin;116;606;5.2;6
Dre Brown;83;461;5.6;4
RaVon Bonner;50;183;3.7;3
Jakari Norwood;15;94;6.3;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Josh Imatorbhebhe;29;598;20.6;9
Ricky Smalling;24;225;9.4;1
Donny Navarro;18;232;12.9;1
Trevon Sidney;16;123;7.7;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Dale Harding 3, Tony Adams 2, Sydney Brown 2, Stanley Green 1, Jake Hansen 1, Michael Marchese 1
SACKS: Oluwole Betiku 8, Jake Hansen 3.5, Owen Carney 2
TACKLES: Dale Harding 120, Jake Hansen 72, Sydney Brown 64, Stanley Green 50, Nate Hobbs 50
PUNT RETURNS: Jordan Holmes 10-73-7.3, Donny Navarro 3-20-6.7
KICKOFF RETURNS: Dre Brown 18-482-26.8
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA RB TYLER GOODSON VS. ILLINOIS LB DELE HARDING: The Hawkeye freshman rushed for a game-high 94 yards on 13 carries in his first career start last week against Minnesota. One of three Iowa backs with over 400 rushing yards on the season, Goodson will be dealing with the Big Ten’s leading tackler. The Fighting Illini senior leads the conference and ranks second nationally with an average of 12 tackles per game.
BY THE NUMBERS
20: Illinois has forced Big Ten opponents into 20 turnovers in seven league games, four more than any other team
63: Iowa’s margin of victory in a 2018 shutout of the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium was the Hawkeyes’ largest in the Kirk Ferentz era
QUOTABLE
“It’s like somebody said the other day, the days drag on but the years fly by. It doesn’t feel like it has been five years since I first got here.’’ – Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen