Hawkeye gameday: Illinois at Iowa

ILLINOIS AT IOWA

WEEK 11: 11 A.M., KINNICK STADIUM

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC 1420 AM

LINE: Iowa by 12

SERIES: Illinois 38-24-2

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Reggie Corbin’s feet

Limited to one carry against Iowa a year ago because of injuries, Illinois’ leading rusher did gain 61 yards on seven carries against the Hawkeyes two years ago. The senior has gained 2,292 rushing yards during his college career and is teaming with a healthy Dre Brown to average 113.4 yards per game this season.

Kristian Welch’s work

The senior middle linebacker returned from a three-game absence to lead the Hawkeyes with 12 tackles in last week’s victory over Minnesota. Welch leads Iowa 58 tackles on the season and is second on the team with five pass break-ups. He’s one of the big reasons the Hawkeyes have held seven opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards.

Jake Hansen’s presence