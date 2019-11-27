Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Heroes trophy and true heroes

Wilke gave his life while attempting to save the life of a stranger.

Gudenkauf and the family of Wilke will be honored on the field during halftime of Friday’s game at Memorial Stadium.

4. Coach Kirk Ferentz believes that receiver Brandon Smith is making progress in returning from the ankle injury he suffered in an Oct. 19 game against Purdue, but he said it remains questionable if Smith will be able to play against the Cornhuskers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know if it has stalled, they’re just really hard to predict. Recoveries from any injuries are hard to predict,’’ Ferentz said. “I think he was doing pretty well, came out of the gate strong and plateaued a little bit. It’s just one of those deals. There’s no way to predict it.’’

5. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is closing in on taking another step on Iowa’s career passing yardage list as the Hawkeyes prepare for Nebraska.

The senior has thrown for 7,990 yards, leaving him 302 yards behind Drew Tate for second on the Hawkeye career passing charts.

6. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez believes that dictating tempo will play a role in deciding the outcome Friday.