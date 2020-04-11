Hawkeye King's Olympic dreams remain on track

Things felt right from the start for King.

Building off of an outdoor season in 2019 that included anchoring a school record-setting 3,200-meter relay that finished second at the Drake Relays and running a personal best of 2:07.08 in the 800 at the Florida Relays, King was confident and healthy as the Hawkeyes began to work toward the start of the indoor season.

"Practices were going as well for me as they ever have," King said. "I was running times in practice that were close to my (personal records) and I felt strong in every aspect. I was exactly where I wanted to be."

Concerns about coronavirus prompted the cancellation of the final meet of the indoor season, a meet that would have been the last collegiate meet of the year for King.

She planned to redshirt this outdoor season and train for the Olympic Trials while preserving one full year of indoor and outdoor eligibility at Iowa for the 2020-21 season.