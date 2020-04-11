Hawkeye King's Olympic dreams remain on track

Following a strong indoor season on the track for Iowa, Mallory King expected to spend this spring preparing for a chance to compete at the United States Olympic Trials.
The Trials and the Olympics may have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but King’s Olympic hopes remain right on track.
The Hawkeye junior from Davenport Assumption plans to build off of the best season of her collegiate career.
"I think the indoor season I had was the culmination of the last four years, the result of steady improvement from my freshman season on," King said. "It was a season where every race was an improvement. Everything was happening the way it was supposed to happen."
King qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in the 800-meter run and led the Hawkeyes with a time of 1 minute, 29.1 seconds in the 600 and 2 minutes, 5.12 seconds in the 800.
Her time in the 800, recorded at the Iowa State Classic on Feb. 15, is the second-fastest time ever indoors for an Iowa athlete, and King felt more than ready to improve on that at the NCAA Championships that never occurred.
"I went to Albuquerque and nationals believing in myself and prepared to end the indoor season in a picture-perfect way," King said.
"Everything was leading up to that, and while the NCAAs were cancelled, I can still look back at this season and feel good about it. The progress I made, the improvement from one race to the next, it was a major accomplishment to put myself in a good position."
Things felt right from the start for King.
Building off of an outdoor season in 2019 that included anchoring a school record-setting 3,200-meter relay that finished second at the Drake Relays and running a personal best of 2:07.08 in the 800 at the Florida Relays, King was confident and healthy as the Hawkeyes began to work toward the start of the indoor season.
"Practices were going as well for me as they ever have," King said. "I was running times in practice that were close to my (personal records) and I felt strong in every aspect. I was exactly where I wanted to be."
Concerns about coronavirus prompted the cancellation of the final meet of the indoor season, a meet that would have been the last collegiate meet of the year for King.
She planned to redshirt this outdoor season and train for the Olympic Trials while preserving one full year of indoor and outdoor eligibility at Iowa for the 2020-21 season.
"Everything will work out," King said. "It was a disappointment not to get run at nationals, to be there and to have it called off. My parents were on the way to the airport to be there when I called to tell them it was off. It was an emotional time for all of us. It was a rough way for everybody who had qualified to have our season end, heartbreaking, but it was the right decision."
Like her teammates, King is now taking online classes and her training is based out of her family’s home in Davenport.
"There isn’t a track to go to, but there are places to go out for a run in the neighborhood, on the bikepaths, that type of thing. We have a decent-sized hill near our house so I can train a bit there, too," King said. "I can still go out and run fast and strong as I train."
She is joined by her sister, Duke freshman Carly King, as she works out.
"It’s been fun to be able to do that, something neither of us expected but something I think we’re both enjoying," King said.
King will complete her undergraduate degree in biomechanical engineering from Iowa in May.
She will continue to study in preparation for Medical College Admission Tests later this summer before competing next year prior to beginning medical school.
"It’s an exciting time and next season will lead up to the Olympic Trials so I feel like that will be a good build-up toward that," King said. "My goals, they’re still out there and while the routine may be a little different now, everything is going to work out for me."
King believes that now more than ever.
Her steady growth throughout her time at Iowa has prepared King to make the most of the opportunities in her future.
"I feel like I’ve been able to keep moving forward from one year to the next," King said. "My sophomore season I ran a 2:08 in the 800. Coming out of high school, my big goal was to get under 2:10, so I was able to take that step then."
A setback because of shin injury forced King to sit out the indoor season in 2019, but she was again able to record a personal-best in the 800 with her 2:07.08 time in Florida.
"I didn’t get everything I wanted out of the season a year ago, but to still be able to run a PR and run in the regional meet for the second straight year, that was important for me," King said.
It came at a time when King learned as much off the track as she did on it.
"Last year, I learned to be smarter as I trained, learned how to read what my body was telling me," King said. "I feel like that really helped prepare me for this past indoor season and will help me in the future. I’m anxious for next season and to see where it all can lead."
