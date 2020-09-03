Hawkeye walkout paused when workouts paused

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta has estimated the loss of fall football will cost the athletics department $100 million in revenue and create a budget shortfall for Iowa athletics of between $60 million and $75 million in the current fiscal year which started July 1.

The financial situation was cited by Barta when he joined university president Bruce Harreld on Aug. 21 in announcing that the four programs — including three which had been part of the university’s athletic landscape for around a century — were being eliminated.

Matt Purdy, an assistant athletics director and head football coach at Glenbrook North High School in suburban Chicago, was on the receiving end of a phone call from his son shortly after Ryan Purdy had learned the program he was participating in was being cut.

"That was about as painful of a call that a parent can receive," Matt Purdy said. "The athletes, they deserved better."

A former captain on Iowa’s 1995 football team, Matt Purdy is now part of a group of parents who have been meeting regularly for the past two weeks in hopes of encouraging Iowa administrators to take another look at their decision.

Around two dozen of those parents met in Iowa City last weekend and over 50 more joined them on a video conference.