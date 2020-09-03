Hawkeye walkout paused when workouts paused

A planned show of support by Iowa athletes for their peers participating in Hawkeye programs selected for elimination was called off this week before it began.
Student-athletes from several Iowa teams had plans to walk out of their teams’ workouts to support members of the Hawkeye men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis programs.
That grassroots plan changed when Iowa paused all of its athletics workouts through Labor Day because of an uptick in positive COVID-19 test results in Johnson County and on the Iowa campus.
"They may revisit the idea once workouts resume from what I understand, but the idea was to show support for their fellow athletes who had their world turned upside down by the university’s decision," said Matt Purdy, a former Iowa football player and the father of a sophomore on the Iowa men’s swimming team, Ryan Purdy.
"A number of athletes from a number of sports were involved, and they are concerned about what is happening to their friends. They’re all Hawkeyes."
The group had hoped to raise awareness and encourage university officials to take a second look at their decision to end the four programs following the 2020-21 academic year because of financial issues created by the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall sports season.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta has estimated the loss of fall football will cost the athletics department $100 million in revenue and create a budget shortfall for Iowa athletics of between $60 million and $75 million in the current fiscal year which started July 1.
The financial situation was cited by Barta when he joined university president Bruce Harreld on Aug. 21 in announcing that the four programs — including three which had been part of the university’s athletic landscape for around a century — were being eliminated.
Matt Purdy, an assistant athletics director and head football coach at Glenbrook North High School in suburban Chicago, was on the receiving end of a phone call from his son shortly after Ryan Purdy had learned the program he was participating in was being cut.
"That was about as painful of a call that a parent can receive," Matt Purdy said. "The athletes, they deserved better."
A former captain on Iowa’s 1995 football team, Matt Purdy is now part of a group of parents who have been meeting regularly for the past two weeks in hopes of encouraging Iowa administrators to take another look at their decision.
Around two dozen of those parents met in Iowa City last weekend and over 50 more joined them on a video conference.
The group has formed a committee of 12 individuals who are taking it upon themselves to develop a financial model that would allow the university to use private funding to save the programs.
"The timing of the decision, two days before classes started, has left these Hawkeyes in a terrible spot," Purdy said. "You have kids on campus from around the globe. They’ve signed 12-month leases, fully expecting to compete for Iowa, graduate from Iowa and be Hawkeyes for life."
Purdy believes there is a financially responsible way for the athletics department to continue to support the programs.
While most of the participating parents are involved with the swimming programs, Purdy said the group expects to advocate for all four programs and is encouraging involvement from parents of all Hawkeye athletes.
"We want the administration to take a step back and work through the process again," Purdy said. "There are ways for these sports to be sustained not just now, but well into the future, while continuing to support the other programs in the department."
Purdy said the group understands how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting athletics department budgets.
As someone involved in education and administering a high school athletics program, he gets how dollars can be tight but he also understands how there can be solutions beyond cutting opportunities for student-athletes.
"There are other ways to generate funds and we would encourage the university to explore those ways," Purdy said.
He pointed to a University of Wyoming effort through a Go Fund Me page this week which generated $225,000 in less than a day as an example.
"Iowa’s alumni base and the base of support for Hawkeye teams, there is a lot of opportunity out there, a lot of ways to generate the finances needed to continue to make it all work," Purdy said.
"We’re not here to point fingers. We’re here to help them and support them in finding a way to keep these programs going."
